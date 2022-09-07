Read full article on original website
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA
A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Elmhurst Man Arrested on Hate Crime Charges for Anti-Asian Bias Attack in Astoria
An Elmhurst man was arrested on hate crime charges Tuesday for headbutting a 22-year-old Asian American man in Astoria nearly two months ago. Rudy Coslopez, 41, was charged with assault and aggravated harassment as hate crimes for an attack that took place outside 34-27 Steinway St. on July 12, according to police.
