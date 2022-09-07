A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO