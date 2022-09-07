ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal

RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
digitalspy.com

13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Toyah take the stand in court, while Kelly confronts Gary about Rick. Meanwhile, Stu continues to face backlash over his past. Here's a look at 13 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Toyah reveals the truth about the crash. Ahead...
digitalspy.com

Soaps schedule changes due to Queen Elizabeth II death

Looks like Queen Elizabeth is in a bad way going by reports. If she passes, how will this affect soap episodes and scheduling? I'm assuming soaps will go off air on the day/week of her passing? I know main TV shows are not allowed to show comedy, does this include comedy within a soap storyline? Assuming all soaps will refilm a few scenes to mention the queen's passing.
digitalspy.com

Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit

Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
digitalspy.com

Not Emmerdale Friday 9th September 2022

Good evening Emmerdalians. Another non-event I'm afraid. Evening Grolly! -Much like if the episode had aired anyway…😛. What a strange day it has been today. Its supposed to be on Sunday for an hour although for some reason it's not on Monday but corrie is for two hours. We've...
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai star warns Kenny "in danger of going too far" in season 5

Cobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai star Dallas Dupree Young has teased what to expect from his character Kenny Payne in season 5, admitting he is in "danger" of going too far. The character has had quite the journey on the Netflix series, having initially suffered from bullying before turning...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street tension grows as Glenda's plans infuriate Eileen

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Glenda Shuttleworth has made a big impression in Coronation Street since she rocked up last month. Glenda, played by West End star Jodie Prenger, is the sister of undertaker George, and her first act when she arrived on the cobbles was to step into George's shoes at a funeral after he got high from taking strong painkillers following a bad toothache.
digitalspy.com

The Baileys need to be written out of the show as soon as possible

Sorry. But they are just not working and tonight was the final straw with the producers giving James a heart condition so he cant play football anymore. It is just the same thing with.this family. You dont see James or Michael.for weeks and then suddenly they get a storyline which lasts a few episodes.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders gets new airdate as BBC schedule changes after Queen's death

EastEnders is due to return to screens on BBC Two tonight (September 9) at 7.30pm. The latest episode of the soap was postponed yesterday (September 8) following news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The entire BBC One schedule remains dedicated to special programming and news specials throughout Friday (September 9).
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs

The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
digitalspy.com

EE: Early thoughts on Freddie Slater

The first thing that sprung to mind was the parallels between his entrance and Stacey's back in 2004 (jumping the barrier at the tube and stealing from the market) Then his reply to Janine's comment "Are you sure youre not underage", "43 tomorrow" with the cheeky smile, does remind me also of Sean a bit - obviously both are/were major characters in the show - I do think they are setting him up to be quite a big player in the show?
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Updated schedule changes

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41128664/eastenders-rescheduled-bbc-schedule-changes-queen/. This is a mistake. The BBC have already been criticised for being disrespectful by GBNews and The Daily Mail for Huw Edwards wearing a black tie before The Queen had passed. No, I'm not joking. This is the country we live in. I would have shelved it for a week personally. But I'm sure they know better. We shall see. But I'm sure they will use this to attack The BBC to defund it.
digitalspy.com

EE: A couple of issues with this Keeble stuff

I do feel like this storyline was supposed to go to Marsden. Looking back, it seems she was the ‘get the Mitchells’ icon. What was her excuse then?. Keeble didn’t seem quite so bothered by the Mitchells then. Secondly, it’s a bit surprising that Phil has never...
