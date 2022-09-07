Fiesta Aquatica Returns in 2022 – Aquatica Orlando is excited to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month once again with an unforgettable pool party in the #1 rated outdoor water park according to the USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Back by popular demand, Fiesta Aquatica will surround guests with sizzling Latin flair every Saturday and Sunday from September 10 to September 25. Fiesta Aquatica is included with park admission, so guests can keep the summer fun going even longer.

