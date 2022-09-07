Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Magna to manufacture thousands of Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots in the US
Global contract manufacturer Magna International has agreed to produce and scale a fleet of autonomous delivery robots for silicon valley-based robotics company Cartken. The robots are being built at a Magna facility in Michigan and will soon offer autonomous last-mile deliveries to businesses around the world. Magna International ($MGA) sits...
freightwaves.com
Werner signs for 500 Cummins hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines
Werner Enterprises is spreading its hydrogen bets beyond fuel cells, signing a letter of intent for 500 hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines from Cummins Inc., which is pushing its powertrain-agnostic approach to reducing emissions. It is the third significant sales announcement in two weeks for the Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker. Cummins...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Magnetic Engineering adopts OASES software to boost airworthiness
Commsoft’s OASES, Open Aviation Strategic Engineering System is the all-in-one software for airworthiness maintenance control, meeting strict regulatory requirements. Magnetic Engineering, a provider of aircraft line maintenance, base maintenance, and aircraft engine repair and management, has announced that its team has completed the migration to Commsoft’s OASES engineering and maintenance software system. The Open Aviation Strategic Engineering System (OASES) is among the most successful aviation solutions around the globe. Magnetic Engineering is a member of the Magnetic Group.
foodlogistics.com
Carriers Keep Refrigerated Trailers 7-10 Years
Refrigerated carriers were identified as early adopters of technology driven by the need to track temperatures and the high cost of failures, according to a study by Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) American Trucking Associations. The initial study showed that refrigerated fleets were more likely than other carrier types to...
CNBC
Amazon acquires warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans
Amazon said Friday it's acquiring Cloostermans, a company that builds warehouse machinery and robotics. Cloostermans employees will join Amazon Robotics, Amazon's division focused on automating aspects of its warehouse operations. Amazon has acquired Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses, the company announced Friday. Terms of the...
insideevs.com
DAF Starts Deliveries Of New LF Electric Truck
DAF, a Dutch truck manufacturer, is launching a new truck model in Europe - the LF Electric distribution truck for use in urban areas. It's the second battery-electric model after the larger DAF CF Electric (a 4x2 tractor unit or a 6x2 rigid), available since 2018 and already used in several countries (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Hungary).
Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
The new 700 Vario tractors from Fendt
AGCO has introduced the Fendt 700 Vario series tractor with a new design, engine, and technical updates, including a new powertrain with VarioDrive transmission. “AGCO has always focused on providing customer-first solutions, and the Fendt 700 Vario series delivers on that promise,” says David Soliday, senior tactical marketing manager for Fendt tractors. “With a combination of key upgrades and new features, these tractors are the perfect combination of strength, agility, functionality, and comfort, making them ideal for everything from haying and livestock work to heavy-duty field or fleet operations.”
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ship-technology.com
DNV and partners to develop autonomous ship technology
The entities will carry out a joint study to deploy autonomous navigation systems on board ships. DNV has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), AVIKUS, and Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for the development of autonomous ship technology. Under the multilateral MoU, the...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Battle Motors Scores $150M to Expand Electric Fleet Truck Production
Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. Battle Motors has executed its expansion plans and...
dronedj.com
FIXAR is equipping its 007 drone with YellowScan LiDAR system
European drone manufacturer FIXAR is joining forces with LiDAR solutions specialist YellowScan to equip the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing VTOL with YellowScan Mapper+ OEM LiDAR mapping solution. The FIXAR 007 is a fixed-wing drone, which is instantly recognizable because of its unique design. Instead of separate motors for vertical and forward...
freightwaves.com
Lessons learned from multiple partners in autonomous powertrain integration
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How Cummins is working to build a customized portfolio of powertrain solutions for AV manufacturers. DETAILS: A discussion on how Cummins is creating plug-and-play powertrain solutions so AV manufacturers...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
StoreDot Ships EV Battery Cell Samples To Global OEMs: 300 Wh/kg
StoreDot has commenced shipping EV cell samples to strategic electric vehicle OEM partners and potential customers. The company's flagship "100in5" technology relies on silicon-dominant anode lithium-ion cells, which enable rechargeing enough energy in 5 minutes for 100 miles (160 km) of range*. *The exact range replenishing speed depends on the...
Tree Hugger
'Ephemeralize Everything' to Reduce Demand for Electricity and Materials
Along with climate doomers, we now apparently have "climate peakers." The former are those who believe it is too late to fix our problems and don't want to bother trying. The latter are those who suggest we don't have enough of the materials to fix our problems so, again, why bother trying? But there are two sides to this story: the supply side, which may well be met with clever alternatives like cheap batteries, and the demand side, which can be met with lifestyle changes and smart design. As an example, let's look at the possibility of peak copper.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Researchers Just Wirelessly Transmitted Power Over 98 Feet of Thin Air
We could one day charge our phones and tablets wirelessly through the air, thanks to newly developed technology. Researchers have used infrared laser light to transmit 400mW of light power over distances of up to 30 meters (98 feet). That's enough juice to charge small sensors, though in time it could be developed to charge up larger devices such as smartphones too.
generalaviationnews.com
Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified
Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
