Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryce Boettcher disqualified for targeting
Oregon defensive back Bryce Boettcher was penalized for targeting during Saturday’s season opener. Boettcher, a redshirt-sophomore, was called for targeting on a diving tackle of Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III during a kickoff return with 9:59 to go in the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. The call was...
GoDucks.com
Avrit’s 63 Leads Ducks at Mirabel
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Owen Avrit had seven birdies on his way to a career-best round of 63 to lead Oregon into second place following round one of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate Friday at Mirabel Golf Club. As a team, the Ducks were at 12-under 268 and trailed only No....
GoDucks.com
Oregon Participating in Fanatics’ NIL Jersey Initiative
With the launch of the NIL Jersey initiative by Fanatics, Oregon fans now have the opportunity to purchase Nike replica jerseys of current Duck players. Officially licensed green Oregon jerseys are now available at www.goducks.com\NILjersey. Oregon is one of a select number of schools invited to partner with Fanatics in...
GoDucks.com
5 Things To Watch: EWU
The first home game for the Oregon football program under head coach Dan Lanning will be played Saturday evening. After dropping their season opener a week ago in Georgia, the Ducks will look to get back on track when they host Eastern Washington in Autzen Stadium on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). The Eagles opened their season with a 36-29 win last week over Tennessee State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoDucks.com
Ducks Fall in Four at No. 3 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 18 Oregon volleyball team suffered its first setback of the season Friday night at the hands of third-ranked Minnesota, a four-set loss (25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25) inside Maturi Pavilion in front of 4,850 fans. The Ducks held a set point in the fourth to force a decisive frame but the Gophers won the final three points of the match.
Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for
Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles: Live score updates, analysis
-- End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 63, EASTERN WASHINGTON 14. -- Sean Dollars runs for 4. Ty Thompson to Dont’e Thornton for 6. Dollars for 8 and 3. Incomplete. Unsportsmanlike conduct. Dollars for 6. End of quarter. -- Kickoff returned 24 yards. Run for 3. Back-to-back passes for 9. Run...
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Eastern Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-0; Oregon 0-1 Last Season Records: Oregon 10-4; Eastern Washington 10-3 The Eastern Washington Eagles will square off against the Oregon Ducks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. If the game is anything like Oregon's 61-42 win from their previous meeting in September of 2015, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
kezi.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 2
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn. South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019. The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland. North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game...
KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
ijpr.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
yachatsnews.com
Unsolved mysteries: How a former Maryland policeman living in Yachats is trying to bring closure to Eugene cold cases
YACHATS – At every 5:30 a.m. every Thursday, Drew Tracy jumps into his truck and begins the 98-mile drive to the Eugene Police Department for an 8 o’clock meeting. Once there, Tracy and three other retired law enforcement officials gather to sort out their chores for that day and the next week to help chip away at clearing the department’s 30 unsolved homicides or violent attacks dating back to 1962.
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE EARLY FRIDAY
Schools in the Roseburg School District may close early on Friday, due to new heat-related Oregon Occupational Health and Safety rules. Superintendent Jared Cordon said this may impact their ability to keep schools open when temperatures reach certain thresholds. Cordon said the new rules are intended to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace and are important for protecting the health and safety of students and staff. Due to a lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in district schools, the district may not be able to comply with the OSHA rules if temperatures rise too high.
Comments / 0