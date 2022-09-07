ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

Related
GoDucks.com

Avrit’s 63 Leads Ducks at Mirabel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Owen Avrit had seven birdies on his way to a career-best round of 63 to lead Oregon into second place following round one of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate Friday at Mirabel Golf Club. As a team, the Ducks were at 12-under 268 and trailed only No....
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Oregon Participating in Fanatics’ NIL Jersey Initiative

With the launch of the NIL Jersey initiative by Fanatics, Oregon fans now have the opportunity to purchase Nike replica jerseys of current Duck players. Officially licensed green Oregon jerseys are now available at www.goducks.com\NILjersey. Oregon is one of a select number of schools invited to partner with Fanatics in...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

5 Things To Watch: EWU

The first home game for the Oregon football program under head coach Dan Lanning will be played Saturday evening. After dropping their season opener a week ago in Georgia, the Ducks will look to get back on track when they host Eastern Washington in Autzen Stadium on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). The Eagles opened their season with a 36-29 win last week over Tennessee State.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
GoDucks.com

Ducks Fall in Four at No. 3 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 18 Oregon volleyball team suffered its first setback of the season Friday night at the hands of third-ranked Minnesota, a four-set loss (25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25) inside Maturi Pavilion in front of 4,850 fans. The Ducks held a set point in the fourth to force a decisive frame but the Gophers won the final three points of the match.
EUGENE, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for

Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
CBS Sports

Oregon vs. Eastern Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-0; Oregon 0-1 Last Season Records: Oregon 10-4; Eastern Washington 10-3 The Eastern Washington Eagles will square off against the Oregon Ducks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. If the game is anything like Oregon's 61-42 win from their previous meeting in September of 2015, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
CHENEY, WA
kezi.com

Friday Night Blitz: Week 2

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn. South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019. The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland. North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquesne University#Us Lacrosse#Oregon Lacrosse Family
ijpr.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Unsolved mysteries: How a former Maryland policeman living in Yachats is trying to bring closure to Eugene cold cases

YACHATS – At every 5:30 a.m. every Thursday, Drew Tracy jumps into his truck and begins the 98-mile drive to the Eugene Police Department for an 8 o’clock meeting. Once there, Tracy and three other retired law enforcement officials gather to sort out their chores for that day and the next week to help chip away at clearing the department’s 30 unsolved homicides or violent attacks dating back to 1962.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE EARLY FRIDAY

Schools in the Roseburg School District may close early on Friday, due to new heat-related Oregon Occupational Health and Safety rules. Superintendent Jared Cordon said this may impact their ability to keep schools open when temperatures reach certain thresholds. Cordon said the new rules are intended to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace and are important for protecting the health and safety of students and staff. Due to a lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in district schools, the district may not be able to comply with the OSHA rules if temperatures rise too high.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy