NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell

The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need.

Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games for the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 season, and he has experience with some on the Sixers. He played with James Harden while with the Houston Rockets, and he played for coach Doc Rivers while with the Los Angeles Clippers. That familiarity should help in his transition.

NBA champion, and current NBA analyst for ESPN, Matt Barnes reacted to the news on his Instagram as he calls it a big pickup for the Sixers.

Barnes is right. Rivers is somebody who relies on experienced and veteran players rather than youngsters when it comes to rotation players, and Harrell obviously ticks that box. The Sixers look for him to help the bench unit continue to grow as they chase a title in the 2022-23 season.