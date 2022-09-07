ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAqeH_0hm2H2vh00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need.

Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games for the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 season, and he has experience with some on the Sixers. He played with James Harden while with the Houston Rockets, and he played for coach Doc Rivers while with the Los Angeles Clippers. That familiarity should help in his transition.

NBA champion, and current NBA analyst for ESPN, Matt Barnes reacted to the news on his Instagram as he calls it a big pickup for the Sixers.

Barnes is right. Rivers is somebody who relies on experienced and veteran players rather than youngsters when it comes to rotation players, and Harrell obviously ticks that box. The Sixers look for him to help the bench unit continue to grow as they chase a title in the 2022-23 season.

Comments / 1

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Joel Embiid
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Washington Wizards#The Charlotte Hornets#The Houston Rockets#The Los Angeles Clippers#Espn
FanSided

Warriors bringing in several notable free agents for workouts this week

The Golden State Warriors have plenty of talent and depth. But they’re looking at some interesting veterans to fill the end of their roster. The Warriors will begin their championship defense with most of the core pieces from last year’s team still in place. Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II have departed but they’ll be adding a healthy James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. In addition, the Warriors are reportedly looking at a bizarre group of veterans for workouts to potentially put the finishing touches on their roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy