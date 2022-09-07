SAN ANGELO – A new multi-million dollar hotel could be coming to the northside of San Angelo soon. According to the City of San Angelo Building and Inspections Report, as of Sep. 7, a permit is pending for the construction of a Holiday Inn at 619 W. 29th Street. The building permit states that this will be $12.2 million project. As of now the permit is only pending. Currently San Angelo only has one Holiday Inn and that is the Holiday Inn Express on the Houston Heart Expressway. On the northside there is only one large, the Best Western North Bryant Inn. Adding another hotel would help…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO