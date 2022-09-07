Read full article on original website
Michele C
3d ago
Oh yeah - yet another hotel - fantastic - let's clutter up the land with ANOTHER HOTEL - and we dont need to know how we will supply this hotel with water - we dont have enough water for our current infrastructure -- but the fools with city are just hell bent on making SA grow - we can worry about the water later - all in the name of driving the water prices up and up -- fantastic idea.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo 9/11 Memorial Service 9 a.m. Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New…
SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
$12 Million Hotel Could be Coming to the Northside of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – A new multi-million dollar hotel could be coming to the northside of San Angelo soon. According to the City of San Angelo Building and Inspections Report, as of Sep. 7, a permit is pending for the construction of a Holiday Inn at 619 W. 29th Street. The building permit states that this will be $12.2 million project. As of now the permit is only pending. Currently San Angelo only has one Holiday Inn and that is the Holiday Inn Express on the Houston Heart Expressway. On the northside there is only one large, the Best Western North Bryant Inn. Adding another hotel would help…
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 9, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
San Angelo LIVE!
Free Pet Adoption Event at Petco in San Angelo Saturday!
SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley Paws is holding a free pet adoption event at Petco Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The San Angelo Animal Shelter has been in the news lately and these pets really do need good homes. The adoption event is today from 10 a.m....
San Angelo LIVE!
High Speed Chase Ends at Randall King Concert at Cooper’s
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police, sheriff’s deputies, DPS and even the Texas Game Warden were seen chasing a red pickup at a high rate of speed through San Angelo Saturday evening. Reports of the chase started with witnesses calling us about watching the spectacle on the Houston Harte Expressway. The chase party exited the loop at Knickerbocker Road and headed towards the airport.
San Angelo LIVE!
GRAPHIC: Leaked Photos Show How Disgusting San Angelo's Animal Shelter Has Become
Last week the City of San Angelo closed its shelter for what officials said was a cockroach infestation. What was not revealed until now was the complete filth inside of the shelter and it involved more than just cockroaches. During the City of San Angelo's council meeting on Thursday the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas Prices in San Angelo Finally Drop Below $3
SAN ANGELO – For months now motorists in San Angelo and across the state of Texas have been experiencing extremely high gas prices. For the first time since the summer has began gas at certain stations in San Angelo. Two places that have particularly inexpensive gas is the Murphy's at Walmart and of course Sam's Club. Walmart has their gas listed at $2.98 and Sam's Club is at $2.93. Here are more gas prices around town according to Gas Buddy.
Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
Concerned citizens address animal shelter issues at San Angelo City Council meeting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An issue not on the agenda was brought to the table by citizens at Thursday's San Angelo City Council meeting - the conditions at the San Angelo Animal Shelter. One-by-one, citizens and even leaders of other Concho Valley animal rescue organizations demanded change. After alleged...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Stubborn Northside Structure Fire Taxing Firefighters
The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Water Utilities Director Leaving Thursday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube is leaving the city effective Thursday. According to information from the city, Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, Executive Director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department until Strube’s replacement has been found.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: San Angelo Marks Somber 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
SAN ANGELO – A small group of San Angeloans gathered at the 9/11 memorial by the River Stage downtown Friday morning to mark the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States that ushered in the War on Terror and killed 3,000 Americans. The San Angelo...
Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter
The directors of two pet rescues are accusing the San Angelo Animal Shelter of keeping dogs and cats in unsanitary and inhumane conditions. Stunning photos of dogs laying in their own feces and walls crawling with cockroaches back up their claims.
BREAKING: 2 Alarm Fire Blazing in North San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire at the corner of Armstrong St. and 24th St. Wednesday morning. The call for the structure fire came in around 10:20 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they found the structure actively on fire.
San Angelo LIVE!
COVER1 | Great Match-Ups Mark Week 3 of Texas High School Football
Today on LIVE!- Week 3 of High School Football is already here and we'll drop our picks and some analysis for the games tonight. Also, a Midland middle school student was arrested after attacking a Teacher, what's going on in San Angelo this weekend, and more of the same when it comes to weather.
Allison Strube to leave City post after a decade of service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — City of San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube will be leaving her position, effective Sept. 8, COSA announced Wednesday. Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, executive director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department...
Blowout causes a rollover on Houston Harte
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A tire blowout causes a rollover crash on the Houston Harte Expressway. Police state that a red truck was traveling east on Houston Harte when they experienced a blowout that caused them to roll over. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no citations were given out.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: September 10, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Comments / 1