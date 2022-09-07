Read full article on original website
How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
Once upon a time, most advertisements were public. If we wanted to see what advertisers were doing, we could easily find it – on TV, in newspapers and magazines, and on billboards around the city. This meant governments, civil society and citizens could keep advertisers in check, especially when they advertised products that might be harmful – such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pharmaceuticals, financial services or unhealthy food. However, the rise of online ads has led to a kind of “dark advertising”. Ads are often only visible to their intended targets, they disappear moments after they have been seen, and...
Meta, Parent Company Of Instagram, Fined $400 Million By Irish Regulators
The social media giant was fined for violations of data privacy laws related to information about children on Instagram.
Europe fines Instagram $402 million for ‘mishandling’ children’s data
Regulators in Ireland slapped Instagram with a $402 million fine Monday, the second-largest fine to be imposed under the European Union's new internet privacy laws. Ireland's Data Protection Commission announced the fine Monday, saying Instagram had wrongfully displayed some private information for teen users. The fine is the second-largest to be imposed in the EU since Amazon was fined $887 million in 2021.
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Senior Facebook engineers say no one at the company knows where your data is kept
Two Meta engineers were grilled about the company's data storage systems in court, and the transcript of their answers was recently unsealed.
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg Will No Longer Give Depositions Over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Meta has chosen the easy way out. The social media giant has recently agreed to settle with the plaintiffs of the lawsuit connected to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were previously in line to give hours of deposition as part of the proceedings.
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts
In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
Why Prince Philip of Serbia is bullish on Bitcoin (not crypto)
Philip Karageorgevitch, Hereditary Prince of Serbia and Yugoslavia, is a strong proponent of Bitcoin while he criticizes altcoins for being mere attempts to copy the original cryptocurrency. “People want to make fiat. They want to make money. And so they're going to use Bitcoin's technology, Bitcoin's ideas and try to...
Which countries are the worst for crypto taxation? New study lists top five
Global cryptocurrency taxation rules significantly vary among countries, and some jurisdictions have come up with extremely tough crypto tax policies for their residents. In a new study by crypto analytics firm Coincub, Belgium is referred to as the worst country in the world in terms of crypto taxation for residents. That is according to in-house rankings covering taxation aspects like taxes on crypto income or crypto capital gains.
Stack releases crypto trading app aimed at teens and parents
Crypto-curious teens may be able to try their hand at real crypto trading after the launch of the education and trading app Stack — aimed at teaching under 18s how to trade and hodl crypto. The crypto trading app was launched by mobile software firm Stack on Thursday, with...
The Sandbox's Instagram account compromised, hackers try to rent BAYC NFTs
Metaverse platform The Sandbox saw its Instagram profile hacked and used to try and rent out Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible tokens (NFTs) from a number of users on the social media platform. The voxel-powered NFT platform’s profile was compromised by hackers on Thursday, promoting a fabricated raffle ticket event...
Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC
“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
Snap won't turn into TikTok, Spiegel says
Facing serious headwinds, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Wednesday the company plans to double down on its focus on close visual communications between friends and family, rather than turn its entire business into a TikTok-like feed. Why it matters: Meta has faced intense user blowback for trying to pivot Instagram...
Exclusive-Fighting to survive, Tencent-backed Indian music app Gaana turns to subscriptions
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tencent-backed Indian music streaming app Gaana has switched to a paid subscription model to try to avoid closing down after failing to secure fresh funds, according to an email from the company to its music partners seen by Reuters.
Check out these 31 pitch decks that advertising startups used to raise millions from top investors
These startups are using tech to disrupt advertising and marketing. Explore the pitch decks selling their vision.
