TheConversationAU

How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out

Once upon a time, most advertisements were public. If we wanted to see what advertisers were doing, we could easily find it – on TV, in newspapers and magazines, and on billboards around the city. This meant governments, civil society and citizens could keep advertisers in check, especially when they advertised products that might be harmful – such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pharmaceuticals, financial services or unhealthy food. However, the rise of online ads has led to a kind of “dark advertising”. Ads are often only visible to their intended targets, they disappear moments after they have been seen, and...
FOXBusiness

Europe fines Instagram $402 million for ‘mishandling’ children’s data

Regulators in Ireland slapped Instagram with a $402 million fine Monday, the second-largest fine to be imposed under the European Union's new internet privacy laws. Ireland's Data Protection Commission announced the fine Monday, saying Instagram had wrongfully displayed some private information for teen users. The fine is the second-largest to be imposed in the EU since Amazon was fined $887 million in 2021.
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
The Independent

Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds

Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
TechSpot

Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts

In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
CoinTelegraph

Why Prince Philip of Serbia is bullish on Bitcoin (not crypto)

Philip Karageorgevitch, Hereditary Prince of Serbia and Yugoslavia, is a strong proponent of Bitcoin while he criticizes altcoins for being mere attempts to copy the original cryptocurrency. “People want to make fiat. They want to make money. And so they're going to use Bitcoin's technology, Bitcoin's ideas and try to...
CoinTelegraph

Which countries are the worst for crypto taxation? New study lists top five

Global cryptocurrency taxation rules significantly vary among countries, and some jurisdictions have come up with extremely tough crypto tax policies for their residents. In a new study by crypto analytics firm Coincub, Belgium is referred to as the worst country in the world in terms of crypto taxation for residents. That is according to in-house rankings covering taxation aspects like taxes on crypto income or crypto capital gains.
CoinTelegraph

Stack releases crypto trading app aimed at teens and parents

Crypto-curious teens may be able to try their hand at real crypto trading after the launch of the education and trading app Stack — aimed at teaching under 18s how to trade and hodl crypto. The crypto trading app was launched by mobile software firm Stack on Thursday, with...
CoinTelegraph

The Sandbox's Instagram account compromised, hackers try to rent BAYC NFTs

Metaverse platform The Sandbox saw its Instagram profile hacked and used to try and rent out Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible tokens (NFTs) from a number of users on the social media platform. The voxel-powered NFT platform’s profile was compromised by hackers on Thursday, promoting a fabricated raffle ticket event...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC

“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
Axios

Snap won't turn into TikTok, Spiegel says

Facing serious headwinds, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Wednesday the company plans to double down on its focus on close visual communications between friends and family, rather than turn its entire business into a TikTok-like feed. Why it matters: Meta has faced intense user blowback for trying to pivot Instagram...
