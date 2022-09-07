Read full article on original website
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas
The Mountaineers Now staff predicts Saturday's game.
How to watch KU game against West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-7; Kansas 2-10 The West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kansas will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas
Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
See Why This Midwest Guard Donkey is Being Hailed as a Hero
If you haven't heard, donkeys make excellent guards. Don't believe me? One Midwest woman can prove it when her donkey named "Waffles" ended up being hailed as a hero. This new video share comes from Scranton, Kansas. Here's what the lady said about her heroic donkey named "Waffles":. Waffles is...
kcur.org
Here's what Kansas 3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation and abortion
U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids won in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery. Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
WDTV
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be lane closures on Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound for several miles in Monongalia County beginning on Monday. The lane closures are scheduled to be between mile markers 10 and 15 in both directions for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: 7.8.5 Kitchen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For this week’s Fork in the Road, 13′s Vince Lovergine dropped in on a Topeka kitchen that specializes in soul food. 7.8.5. Kitchen’s owner LaVale Jackson hopes to immerse the Capitol City in his unique style of cooking. “I knew in Topeka and...
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
