Missouri State

Learn to manage invasive species at MDC workshop Sept. 23

Body Jefferson City, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about Missouri’s invasive species at a workshop Sept. 23 at Lincoln University’s Busby Farm. Participants will be shown how to identify common invasive species, and different invasive management techniques will be discussed as well. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Governor Parson Makes Five Judicial Appointments

Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District and the 4th, 7th, 23rd, and 31st Judicial Circuits. The Honorable Becky Borthwick, of Springfield, was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. Judge Borthwick currently serves as...
Sen. Mike Cierpiot’s Capitol Report for Sept. 8, 2022

Missouri lawmakers will reconvene at the State Capitol on Sept. 14 for the beginning of an extra legislative session focusing on income tax cuts and agriculture tax credit programs. During the regular legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that would have provided a tax rebate to most Missourians. Wanting to...
