mo.gov
Governor Parson Proclaims Sept. 11-17 as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 9, 2022 – Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong.
mo.gov
MDC reminds hunters to be safe, follow regulations during migratory bird season
Body CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding hunters to follow regulations – including bag limits, shooting hours, carrying all necessary permits – and to always hunt safely during migratory bird season. Dove season in Missouri runs through Nov. 29. Other seasons...
mo.gov
Learn to manage invasive species at MDC workshop Sept. 23
Body Jefferson City, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about Missouri’s invasive species at a workshop Sept. 23 at Lincoln University’s Busby Farm. Participants will be shown how to identify common invasive species, and different invasive management techniques will be discussed as well. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
mo.gov
Governor Parson Makes Five Judicial Appointments
Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District and the 4th, 7th, 23rd, and 31st Judicial Circuits. The Honorable Becky Borthwick, of Springfield, was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. Judge Borthwick currently serves as...
mo.gov
Sen. Mike Cierpiot’s Capitol Report for Sept. 8, 2022
Missouri lawmakers will reconvene at the State Capitol on Sept. 14 for the beginning of an extra legislative session focusing on income tax cuts and agriculture tax credit programs. During the regular legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that would have provided a tax rebate to most Missourians. Wanting to...
mo.gov
Michelle Hataway named Department’s Deputy Director, Lori Becklenberg to serve as Director of Regional Engagement
The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Michelle Hataway has been appointed Deputy Director of DED. Hataway’s prior role as Director of the Division of Regional Engagement will be filled by Lori Becklenberg, who has been promoted from her previous position as the division’s Deputy Director.
