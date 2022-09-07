Body Jefferson City, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about Missouri’s invasive species at a workshop Sept. 23 at Lincoln University’s Busby Farm. Participants will be shown how to identify common invasive species, and different invasive management techniques will be discussed as well. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

