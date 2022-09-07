ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX -3.83%) Q4 2022...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. FuelCell Energy (FCEL 11.29%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Casey's General Stores (CASY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Casey's General Stores (CASY 0.56%) Q1 2023 Earnings...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Campbell
Motley Fool

Copart (CPRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Copart (CPRT -0.72%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Copart, Inc. fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. Just a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. For opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Gavin Renfrew, vice president of global accounting of Copart, Inc. Please go...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP 4.45%) Q3 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Zumiez (ZUMZ 3.84%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Sep...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO 0.84%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Economics#Questions And Answers#Compensation#Wage Inflation#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#John Wiley Sons Inc#Cfo#Sec
Motley Fool

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Waterdrop Inc. (WDH 2.56%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. DocuSign (DOCU 10.51%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Sep...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Zscaler (ZS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Zscaler (ZS 21.54%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call. Sep...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Limoneira (LMNR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Limoneira (LMNR 10.78%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Sep...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Motley Fool

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Smart Share Global Limited (EM -9.16%) Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Kroger (KR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Kroger (KR 7.40%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Sep...
GAS PRICE
Motley Fool

Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc

I have no idea if my timing is correct on this one, but there are so many things that point to its favor, I'm not sure how much I care. This has passed my double screen test and is definitely one I will be eyeing for a real life investment. It's pulled back considerably from its 2018 highs and is looking very affordable right now. I am estimating 2019 EBITDA to be somewhere in the range of $80-85MM, which means this is trading at about 5 times its 2019 EBITDA (this is using my estimates - not historical figures). The firm also generates somewhere close to $50MM in free cash flow and does not have a large debt burden. The only thing I see missing from this one is a small dividend but I expect that will be coming within the next 12 months once they have proven they can maintain solid cash flow and earnings performance. I estimate earnings over the next 4 quarters to be a whopping $3 a share. That means it sports a forward P/E of somewhere close to 7. From most every metric I use, this firm looks super cheap. I think the chart might be turning around at this $20 as it seems to have found some near term support.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

PlayAGS, Inc.

Read the most recent pitches from players about AGS. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in AGS. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.

The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

In a little more than a week, growth guru Cathie Wood has spent more than $50 million on Nvidia stock -- and she's still buying. One analyst points to the price at which Wood's ARK funds began buying and calls it "extremely attractive." You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy