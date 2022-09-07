Read full article on original website
NBC12
‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater. The musical, inspired by the show on YouTube, will be on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. “JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true,” a release said about the show.
styleweekly.com
A New Label Lifts Off
With its sleek assortment of dials, screens, desk chairs and windows to adjacent recording spaces, the control room at In Your Ear Studios has the feel of a command center — ready for launch at a moment’s notice. While the Shockoe Bottom facility is typically the setting for audiovisual work ranging from recording Grammy-winning R&B albums to crafting Geico commercials, a new record label named after the surrounding neighborhood is blasting off with the studio’s co-founder, Carlos Chafin, at the helm.
rvahub.com
East End Festival Announces Lineup
Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
NBC12
City Point Ice Cream opens this week in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - City Point Ice Cream and Burgers officially opens for business this week. The restaurant is located at 236 E Broadway and will be serving up ice cream and milkshakes using Richlands Dairy Farm products - which is based in Blackstone. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
styleweekly.com
In Memoriam: Wes Freed
I was in a band with Wes Freed twice. Once for about a year in his band Dirtball — a thrill for me as a big fan of that band — including a weeklong tour with the Drive-By Truckers. A decade later he invited me to join his new band.
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
styleweekly.com
Seed Saviors
“When someone says watermelon this is what you expect, but never what you get,” says The Roosevelt’s Executive Chef Leah Branch. Branch is referring to the Red-N-Sweet, an extremely rare heirloom watermelon first harvested from the sandy, loamy soil of North Louisiana. This summer, thanks to the dogged efforts of self-proclaimed heirloom hunters Joshua Fitzwater and Debra Freeman, this exceptionally sweet melon has found its way onto the plates and into the mouths of Virginians for the first time.
How many teacher vacancies does Richmond Public Schools have?
Richmond Public Schools has 117 teacher vacancies two weeks into the school year, according to new figures from the district.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
CBS 46
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
Unbeaten Highland Springs #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
NBC12
Construction begins on new GRTC transfer station Downtown
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has begun construction on a new transfer station in Downtown Richmond. The new Downtown Transfer Station will be located on a parking lot at 8th and Clay Streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. GRTC says...
Richmond father fatally shot remembered as passionate, hard worker
Chesterfield Police said the 29-year-old was found fatally shot on Saturday morning in his car parked outside his parent's home.
NBC12
2 men hurt in separate Richmond shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two separate shootings on the city’s south side. The first happened on Afton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene,...
NBC12
TSA participating in Richmond International job fair Sept. 15
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is participating in a job fair at Richmond International Airport. Several employers, including TSA, will attend to find potential applicants to fill available positions. The administration is hiring full and part-time TSA officers and giving out information. TSA positions have a starting...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Richmond, VA — 20 Top Places!
Richmond is a sightseeing paradise, filled with world-class museums, historic marvels and cultural attractions. With chic shopping areas and sophisticated galleries, this city is sure to keep you busy and entertained for days. And, that’s why you need to fuel up your day in Richmond with a satisfying and hearty...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Carolina BBQ to move into old Shoney’s building in Emporia
For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
thecollegianur.com
Football team wins 31-21 in home opener sweep
The University of Richmond kicked off its second football game of the regular season and first home game against Saint Francis University on Sept. 10 with a 31-21 win, marking its 17th straight home opener win. In the first quarter, the Red Flash’s series of plays placed them within range...
