RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater. The musical, inspired by the show on YouTube, will be on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. “JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true,” a release said about the show.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO