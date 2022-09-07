ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Illinois Business Journal

Bluff City Outdoors opens state-of-the-art archery center in Alton

The Riverbend area has a new hangout for hunting and fishing enthusiasts to share stories, purchase necessities and equipment, and now even practice their skills. Bluff City Outdoors, a staple in the Alton community and conveniently located along the Mississippi River at 2813 E. Broadway, Alton, Ill., is where both Illinois and Missouri residents alike gather supplies for the day when heading out on their next big adventure.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Viking River Cruises to make first port call in Alton on Saturday, Sept. 10

The public is invited to welcome cruise passengers on Saturday, Sept. 10. Viking River Cruises will make its first-ever port of call to Alton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It will dock on Alton’s riverfront, marking its inaugural port call to the city, at 11:30 a.m. Alton will roll out...
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Citizens for Modern Transit honors "Champions of Transit"

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), the region’s transit advocacy organization, recently celebrated the triumphs of several organizations and individuals in the area who display exemplary commitment to furthering transit in the St. Louis region. During its 38th Annual Meeting on Sept. 8, 2022, CMT presented the 2022 Chairman’s Award...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Spectrum to hire field technicians in St. Louis area; virtual interviews Sept. 15

Roles feature starting pay of $20 per hour, $1,000 sign-on bonus, robust benefits and career progression opportunities; positions are among more than 600 technician opportunities companywide. As part of a national hiring event Thursday, Sept. 15, Spectrum is seeking Field Technicians for its St. Louis service area, to support the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

I-Cash events taking place in Granite City, Roxana hosted by State Sen. Tharp

In partnership with the Illinois Treasurer’s office, State Senator Kris Tharp is bringing the popular I-Cash services to Metro East residents in Granite City and Roxana. To offer families an opportunity to search the database and file a claim, the first event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on the second floor of Royal Banks of Granite City, located at 3600 Nameoki Rd. Elevators will be available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Women-owned Cork Tree Creative receives national, state certifications

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., a full-service marketing and public relations firm, today announced it has been certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise (VBE) and the State of Illinois Veterans Business Program as a Veteran-owned Small Business (VOSB). In addition to recognizing the military service of company ownership, these certifications connect Cork Tree Creative to a vast network of corporations and organizations who look to support veteran-owned businesses when looking to outsource their marketing services.
ILLINOIS STATE

