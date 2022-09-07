Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Illinois Business Journal
Bluff City Outdoors opens state-of-the-art archery center in Alton
The Riverbend area has a new hangout for hunting and fishing enthusiasts to share stories, purchase necessities and equipment, and now even practice their skills. Bluff City Outdoors, a staple in the Alton community and conveniently located along the Mississippi River at 2813 E. Broadway, Alton, Ill., is where both Illinois and Missouri residents alike gather supplies for the day when heading out on their next big adventure.
Illinois Business Journal
Viking River Cruises to make first port call in Alton on Saturday, Sept. 10
The public is invited to welcome cruise passengers on Saturday, Sept. 10. Viking River Cruises will make its first-ever port of call to Alton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It will dock on Alton’s riverfront, marking its inaugural port call to the city, at 11:30 a.m. Alton will roll out...
Illinois Business Journal
Citizens for Modern Transit honors “Champions of Transit”
Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), the region’s transit advocacy organization, recently celebrated the triumphs of several organizations and individuals in the area who display exemplary commitment to furthering transit in the St. Louis region. During its 38th Annual Meeting on Sept. 8, 2022, CMT presented the 2022 Chairman’s Award...
Illinois Business Journal
Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise set for Saturday, Sept. 10 in Edwardsville
More than 400 cars of all makes and models will be on display during the annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise taking place this Saturday, Sept. 10. Some of the brightest, boldest and best vintage and modern cars around will be on display. Taking place at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Business Journal
Spectrum to hire field technicians in St. Louis area; virtual interviews Sept. 15
Roles feature starting pay of $20 per hour, $1,000 sign-on bonus, robust benefits and career progression opportunities; positions are among more than 600 technician opportunities companywide. As part of a national hiring event Thursday, Sept. 15, Spectrum is seeking Field Technicians for its St. Louis service area, to support the...
Illinois Business Journal
I-Cash events taking place in Granite City, Roxana hosted by State Sen. Tharp
In partnership with the Illinois Treasurer’s office, State Senator Kris Tharp is bringing the popular I-Cash services to Metro East residents in Granite City and Roxana. To offer families an opportunity to search the database and file a claim, the first event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on the second floor of Royal Banks of Granite City, located at 3600 Nameoki Rd. Elevators will be available.
Illinois Business Journal
Women-owned Cork Tree Creative receives national, state certifications
Cork Tree Creative, Inc., a full-service marketing and public relations firm, today announced it has been certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise (VBE) and the State of Illinois Veterans Business Program as a Veteran-owned Small Business (VOSB). In addition to recognizing the military service of company ownership, these certifications connect Cork Tree Creative to a vast network of corporations and organizations who look to support veteran-owned businesses when looking to outsource their marketing services.
Illinois Business Journal
IDOT announces intermittent lane closures; on I-270 near Mississippi River in Madison County
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, weather permitting. Lane restrictions for Eastbound I-270 will be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the lane restrictions for Westbound...
Comments / 0