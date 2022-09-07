Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
I-Cash events taking place in Granite City, Roxana hosted by State Sen. Tharp
In partnership with the Illinois Treasurer’s office, State Senator Kris Tharp is bringing the popular I-Cash services to Metro East residents in Granite City and Roxana. To offer families an opportunity to search the database and file a claim, the first event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on the second floor of Royal Banks of Granite City, located at 3600 Nameoki Rd. Elevators will be available.
Illinois Business Journal
Women-owned Cork Tree Creative receives national, state certifications
Cork Tree Creative, Inc., a full-service marketing and public relations firm, today announced it has been certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise (VBE) and the State of Illinois Veterans Business Program as a Veteran-owned Small Business (VOSB). In addition to recognizing the military service of company ownership, these certifications connect Cork Tree Creative to a vast network of corporations and organizations who look to support veteran-owned businesses when looking to outsource their marketing services.
