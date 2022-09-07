In partnership with the Illinois Treasurer’s office, State Senator Kris Tharp is bringing the popular I-Cash services to Metro East residents in Granite City and Roxana. To offer families an opportunity to search the database and file a claim, the first event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on the second floor of Royal Banks of Granite City, located at 3600 Nameoki Rd. Elevators will be available.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO