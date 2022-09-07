Read full article on original website
Tennis Announces 2022 Fall Slate
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Head coach Hilary Ritchie has announced the fall 2022 schedule for the Rutgers women's tennis team. The Scarlet Knights will compete in five tournaments, traveling to Princeton and Yale twice, in addition to Dartmouth. "I am very excited about the upcoming year and our schedule," Ritchie...
No. 15 Field Hockey Earns Road Ranked Win in Double OT
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – No. 15 Rutgers field hockey earned its third straight win, claiming a victory in its first road game of the season by downing No. 25 Monmouth, 1-0. Marique Dieudonne scored the golden goal in double-overtime to send the Scarlet Knights home as victors. The...
