Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease doctor weighs in on the updated COVID-19 boosters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Heath leaders said the omicron subvariants make up nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in our state. Newly updated booster shots targeting these variants are now available. Infectious Diseases expert Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist calls this new bivalent booster the 'fall...
General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
'A medical desert' | Closure of Greensboro health clinic leaves some with few options
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community health center in Greensboro that aimed to help underserved populations is now closed and Greensboro officials said its leaving parts of the city in a "medical desert." The Evans-Blount Community Health Center opened in 2010 in the Bimbo Professional Center on Martin Luther King...
When should you get the new COVID booster? What we know
You can schedule an appointment now to get an updated booster.
ELON University
Elon University highlighted in 2022 Sustainable Campus Index
Elon University has been highlighted for its sustainability efforts in the 2022 Sustainable Campus Index. A publication from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), the Sustainable Campus Index highlights innovative and high-impact initiatives from colleges and universities that submitted a Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) report in the most recent calendar year.
WRAL
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
ELON University
CREDE set to host Aliados: ALANAM Resource Fair this Friday
The Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education (CREDE) is holding its annual Aliados: ALANAM Resource Fair to introduce students to supportive resources on campus Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in El Centro, located in Carlton Building room 114. This event gives the ALANAM (African American/Black, Latino/Hispanic, Asian/Pacific...
ELON University
Kendra Haskins joins Elon University as senior director of alumni engagement
Kendra Haskins has been named Elon’s new senior director of alumni engagement, beginning her work at the university on Sept. 5, 2022. In the role, Haskins will lead the Office of Alumni Engagement team as they partner with external constituents and entities across campus to achieve the goals set out for alumni in Elon’s current strategic plan, Boldly Elon. Haskins will also work closely with Assistant Vice President for Alumni Engagement Brian Feeley ’03 to finalize a new alumni strategic plan that will serve as a roadmap for creating the alumni experience envisioned in Boldly Elon.
'We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope.' | Mental health nonprofit offering free suicide prevention training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confronting someone who you think maybe having suicidal thoughts can be a difficult task. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a Guilford County mental health nonprofit is providing others with the skills needed to help save lives. This month, The Kellin Foundation is offering...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New apprenticeship program offers college courses at no cost
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanks to a new apprentice program put on by the county, Gabe Johnson was able to graduate college in August without any debt and now has endless opportunities. What You Need To Know. The Rockingham County RockATop Program is put on by the county government. The...
ELON University
Huemanity of People: The Business of People Helping People
TJ Bowie G’19 accepted his first role in the Office of Human Resources about a year ago, but he’s been in the business of helping people a lot longer. As Elon’s inaugural equal opportunity and human resources compliance manager, he’s primarily responsible for all development and training around equitable employment protocols, including assessing recruiting and hiring practices. “We want to do our best to address bias and create as much of an inclusive and equitable process as possible,” says Bowie, adding that seeing people succeed who weren’t given a chance at first due to bias keeps him going.
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
High Point University
HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
High Point University
Charman Family Gives $30 Million to High Point University
John and Lorraine Charman’s gift will fund the new library. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 – At an event tonight, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein unveiled a $30 million transformational lead gift from John and Lorraine Charman to help fund the new $80 million library, which is expected to be completed in 2025-2026.
ELON University
Fitness and sports medicine expert Dr. Robert Sallis to speak at Elon on Monday
Dr. Robert Sallis, a renowned fitness and sports medicine expert who serves as the team doctor for the Los Angeles Football Club, will speak Monday, Sept. 12, as part of the university’s annual Speakers Series and its Voices of Discovery Science Speaker Series. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts.
ELON University
Coral Clark ’25 takes reins as Phi Psi Cli’s editor-in-chief
Coral Clark ’25 did not envision herself becoming editor-in-chief of Phi Psi Cli, Elon University’s student-run yearbook, when she arrived on campus. But after joining the organization during her first year under the oaks, she grew to love the community she found and the yearlong project they collectively worked on. With that in mind, she decided to take a leap of faith.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship
GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
Summerfield farmer says Budd’s policies don’t help his struggles
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) – John Doggett operates a farm that his family has owned for 200 years, but he says he feels threatened by being small and lacking support. So Doggett, a member of the Summerfield Town Council who ran on a conservative agenda, stood before cameras in front of his family’s barn on Thursday […]
What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]
