TJ Bowie G’19 accepted his first role in the Office of Human Resources about a year ago, but he’s been in the business of helping people a lot longer. As Elon’s inaugural equal opportunity and human resources compliance manager, he’s primarily responsible for all development and training around equitable employment protocols, including assessing recruiting and hiring practices. “We want to do our best to address bias and create as much of an inclusive and equitable process as possible,” says Bowie, adding that seeing people succeed who weren’t given a chance at first due to bias keeps him going.

ELON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO