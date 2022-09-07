ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

WFMY NEWS2

General Assistant Named GCS Employee of the Month

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.
HIGH POINT, NC
ELON University

Elon University highlighted in 2022 Sustainable Campus Index

Elon University has been highlighted for its sustainability efforts in the 2022 Sustainable Campus Index. A publication from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), the Sustainable Campus Index highlights innovative and high-impact initiatives from colleges and universities that submitted a Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) report in the most recent calendar year.
ELON, NC
WRAL

Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
ELON University

CREDE set to host Aliados: ALANAM Resource Fair this Friday

The Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education (CREDE) is holding its annual Aliados: ALANAM Resource Fair to introduce students to supportive resources on campus Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in El Centro, located in Carlton Building room 114. This event gives the ALANAM (African American/Black, Latino/Hispanic, Asian/Pacific...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Kendra Haskins joins Elon University as senior director of alumni engagement

Kendra Haskins has been named Elon’s new senior director of alumni engagement, beginning her work at the university on Sept. 5, 2022. In the role, Haskins will lead the Office of Alumni Engagement team as they partner with external constituents and entities across campus to achieve the goals set out for alumni in Elon’s current strategic plan, Boldly Elon. Haskins will also work closely with Assistant Vice President for Alumni Engagement Brian Feeley ’03 to finalize a new alumni strategic plan that will serve as a roadmap for creating the alumni experience envisioned in Boldly Elon.
ELON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope.' | Mental health nonprofit offering free suicide prevention training

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confronting someone who you think maybe having suicidal thoughts can be a difficult task. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a Guilford County mental health nonprofit is providing others with the skills needed to help save lives. This month, The Kellin Foundation is offering...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New apprenticeship program offers college courses at no cost

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanks to a new apprentice program put on by the county, Gabe Johnson was able to graduate college in August without any debt and now has endless opportunities. What You Need To Know. The Rockingham County RockATop Program is put on by the county government. The...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
ELON University

Huemanity of People: The Business of People Helping People

TJ Bowie G’19 accepted his first role in the Office of Human Resources about a year ago, but he’s been in the business of helping people a lot longer. As Elon’s inaugural equal opportunity and human resources compliance manager, he’s primarily responsible for all development and training around equitable employment protocols, including assessing recruiting and hiring practices. “We want to do our best to address bias and create as much of an inclusive and equitable process as possible,” says Bowie, adding that seeing people succeed who weren’t given a chance at first due to bias keeps him going.
ELON, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Charman Family Gives $30 Million to High Point University

John and Lorraine Charman’s gift will fund the new library. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 – At an event tonight, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein unveiled a $30 million transformational lead gift from John and Lorraine Charman to help fund the new $80 million library, which is expected to be completed in 2025-2026.
HIGH POINT, NC
ELON University

Fitness and sports medicine expert Dr. Robert Sallis to speak at Elon on Monday

Dr. Robert Sallis, a renowned fitness and sports medicine expert who serves as the team doctor for the Los Angeles Football Club, will speak Monday, Sept. 12, as part of the university’s annual Speakers Series and its Voices of Discovery Science Speaker Series. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Coral Clark ’25 takes reins as Phi Psi Cli’s editor-in-chief

Coral Clark ’25 did not envision herself becoming editor-in-chief of Phi Psi Cli, Elon University’s student-run yearbook, when she arrived on campus. But after joining the organization during her first year under the oaks, she grew to love the community she found and the yearlong project they collectively worked on. With that in mind, she decided to take a leap of faith.
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]

