Candace Parker slammed an opposing coach for bragging about knocking her out of the WNBA playoffs
After Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller made a point to call out his team's success against Candace Parker, and the Sky star fired right back.
A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces wins 2022 WNBA MVP, edging Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart
On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson as the MVP, capping a remarkable season for her and the Aces.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA awards: Aces clean up as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Becky Hammon all win major honors
The WNBA playoffs are rolling along, and we're nearing the conclusion of what has been a thrilling semifinals. On Thursday night, the defending champion Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 to decide who will advance to the WNBA Finals and face the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, who clawed their way past the Seattle Storm in an incredible series.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
ESPN
Sue Bird, Geno Auriemma, Dawn Staley and others pay tribute to ESPN's M.A. Voepel ahead of HOF award
Pick any women's Final Four since 1993. Or just about every WNBA Finals in history. From chronicling how UConn and Tennessee transformed into the greatest rivalry in women's college basketball to capturing the evolution of the WNBA, ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel has been a constant courtside presence, documenting the growth of women's basketball at all levels.
NBA・
Connecticut Sun defeat Chicago Sky in playoff series, will face Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Finals
The Connecticut Sun spoiled the Chicago Sky’s hopes of becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen discusses induction into Basketball Hall of Fame
Lindsay Whalen is set to receive the highest honor for a men’s or women’s basketball player, as the Minnesota women’s basketball head coach and former WNBA great is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before taking the reins of...
NBA・
A’ja Wilson, Rhyne Howard clean up WNBA postseason awards
A’ja Wilson‘s ascension into a Hall of Fame career continues it’s upward trajectory. The Las Vegas Aces’ star forward took home both WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2022 season. She’s the fifth WNBA player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same season, and the seventh player in league history to win multiple MVPs.
WNBA to crown first-time champion: Aces or Sun
The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday. Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ’05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team. “It’s super special for both franchises to be here, and that it’s going to be a new champion. I think that’s exciting for our league,” said Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who won a title when she played for Los Angeles. “I want it to be Vegas. That’s why I came here, you know, bringing Vegas its first championship amongst other things, but it’d be awesome to bring to this city.” The Aces are the top seed after having the best record in the regular season and beating Phoenix and Seattle to advance to the Finals. Las Vegas won two of the three meetings with Connecticut, although Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller each missed a game with COVID-19.
