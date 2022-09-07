Nearly 200 volunteers filled Alumni Gym on Saturday, Sept. 3, with one common goal in mind: to pack as many meals as possible. Since it began in 2008, the “Rise Against Hunger” meal packing event has become an annual tradition at Elon. The event offers a unique opportunity for student organizations, faculty and staff to collaborate on an impactful service project. This year was the first time in the last three years that the event was held to its full capacity, without pandemic restrictions.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO