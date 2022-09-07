Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ELON University
Innovation Council grant to support 2022 Elon Education Conference
Thanks to a $2,250 grant from the Elon Innovation Council, current and future educators will be able to dive deeper into how to establish partnerships with multilingual students, families and communities as well as how to integrate inclusive technologies into their classrooms. The grant will support the 2022 Elon Education...
ELON University
Elon to welcome parents and families to campus from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 for Family Weekend
Elon University is looking forward to welcoming scores of families to campus Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 for the annual Family Weekend celebration. The weekend will provide families with the opportunity to spend time with their students, learn more about Elon, connect with Elon faculty and staff, and cheer on Phoenix football as they face the Richmond Spiders.
ELON University
Kendra Haskins joins Elon University as senior director of alumni engagement
Kendra Haskins has been named Elon’s new senior director of alumni engagement, beginning her work at the university on Sept. 5, 2022. In the role, Haskins will lead the Office of Alumni Engagement team as they partner with external constituents and entities across campus to achieve the goals set out for alumni in Elon’s current strategic plan, Boldly Elon. Haskins will also work closely with Assistant Vice President for Alumni Engagement Brian Feeley ’03 to finalize a new alumni strategic plan that will serve as a roadmap for creating the alumni experience envisioned in Boldly Elon.
ELON University
Volunteers pack over 25,000 meals at 17th annual ‘Rise Against Hunger’ meal packing event
Nearly 200 volunteers filled Alumni Gym on Saturday, Sept. 3, with one common goal in mind: to pack as many meals as possible. Since it began in 2008, the “Rise Against Hunger” meal packing event has become an annual tradition at Elon. The event offers a unique opportunity for student organizations, faculty and staff to collaborate on an impactful service project. This year was the first time in the last three years that the event was held to its full capacity, without pandemic restrictions.
ELON University
HOPE Clinic Seeks to address health care disparities in Alamance County
Concerned about the 11-year difference in life expectancy between eastern and western Alamance County, the Health Outreach Program of Elon (HOPE Clinic) has partnered with the CityGate Dream Center to expand physical therapy (PT) services offered in the county. Through this partnership, PT care available to diverse communities has increased.
ELON University
Coral Clark ’25 takes reins as Phi Psi Cli’s editor-in-chief
Coral Clark ’25 did not envision herself becoming editor-in-chief of Phi Psi Cli, Elon University’s student-run yearbook, when she arrived on campus. But after joining the organization during her first year under the oaks, she grew to love the community she found and the yearlong project they collectively worked on. With that in mind, she decided to take a leap of faith.
ELON University
Rebranded Oak Originals at the Marketplace to celebrate uniqueness of student vendors
Marketplace Under the Oaks started in February 2021 as an initiative to showcase the products of student businesses and later that year secured support from the Elon Innovates effort. The initiative will now be known as Oak Originals at the Marketplace, transitioning from just a student marketplace to a student community.
ELON University
Fitness and sports medicine expert Dr. Robert Sallis to speak at Elon on Monday
Dr. Robert Sallis, a renowned fitness and sports medicine expert who serves as the team doctor for the Los Angeles Football Club, will speak Monday, Sept. 12, as part of the university’s annual Speakers Series and its Voices of Discovery Science Speaker Series. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts.
ELON University
Community Health Update for September 7
Key information in this week’s Community Health Update:. After reaching a peak last Tuesday, the daily number of new positive COVID-19 reports has dropped significantly over the past seven days. Similar to previous reports, most individuals who test positive continue to describe mild symptoms. With a five-day isolation period,...
