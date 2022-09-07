ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Lourd Pregnant: She Confirms Baby No. 2 With Bump At ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Premiere

By James Crowley
 2 days ago
Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

There’s a bun in the oven! Billie Lourd revealed that she’s expecting her second child on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new movie Ticket To Paradise on Wednesday, September 7. The actress, whose mom was the late Carrie Fisher, showed off the bump, as she posed with her husband Austen Rydell, 30, for the new movie. Billie, 30, was absolutely glowing and seemed very excited to have baby number two on the way!

Billie cradled her bump as she arrived on the red carpet. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Billie sported a sparkling pink mini-dress, which perfectly emphasized her baby bump. The dress also notably had light pink, puffy sleeves, and she rocked a pair of high heels. Austen kept it simple a charcoal gray suit and brown shoes. The American Horror Story star and her hubby looked overjoyed to share the wonderful news that their family was growing.

Billie and Austen had an off-and-on relationship starting in 2016. She got engaged to the producer in June 2020, shortly before they welcomed their son Kingston, 1, that September. The couple had kept their pregnancy a secret throughout the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but more recently, Billie has admitted that she was pregnant prior to quarantining. The pair tied the knot in March of this year, and they’re clearly loving married life!

The actress showed off her bump in a sparkling dress. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

When Billie celebrated her first mother’s day in May, she shared a series of photos, as she reflected on the special day on Instagram. She wrote about how happy she is to be a mom to her older son, but she also admitted that the day makes her miss her own mom too. “To put it lightly, being Kingston’s Mama is the greatest thing of all time. To say it makes me the happiest person in the universe seems too soft a sentence to describe how being his Mom makes me feel,” she wrote.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

