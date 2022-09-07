ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

24/7 Wall St.

The Cities With the Most Guns Traced to Crime in Every State

2020 was a record-breaking year for gun violence in the United States. Driven in part by a 35% year-over-year increase in gun homicide, 45,222 people were killed with a firearm in the U.S. the year, the most ever recorded. In addition, about 150,000 cases of aggravated assault and robbery that were carried out with a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in New Mexico

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AOL Corp

Texas state police adopt more assertive stance on school shootings

(Reuters) -Texas state police have adopted a more aggressive strategy for responding to school shootings after scathing criticism of law enforcement's handling of a massacre in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed in an email on Wednesday that it had...
UVALDE, TX
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State

The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico

The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago

Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say

As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Starts Busing Migrants to Third Democrat-Run City

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday night announced that a bus carrying migrants from his state had arrived in Chicago for the first time. The Republican firebrand has already spent over $12 million sending migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., in protest against the Biden administration’s border policies, Axios reports. “Biden’s inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott tweeted Wednesday night. “We’ll continue bussing [sic] migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov’t does its job & secures the border.” A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Wednesday night that she was told around 60 migrants were en route and said that authorities would welcome the arrivals with “dignity and respect.”Read it at Axios
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Arizona police K-9 helps cops seize 50,000 fentanyl pills during bust

An Arizona police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in a car during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Cottonwood Police Department said officers were conducting operations on Wednesday when a driver with a cracked windshield was stopped. The dog, named Otto, was used to sniff out any drugs or other illegal substances.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Axios

5 Texas DPS officers face investigation over Uvalde shooting response

Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers have been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting, the Austin American-Statesman first reported Tuesday. Driving the news: Two of those officers who were on site during the Robb Elementary School...
UVALDE, TX

