The Cities With the Most Guns Traced to Crime in Every State
2020 was a record-breaking year for gun violence in the United States. Driven in part by a 35% year-over-year increase in gun homicide, 45,222 people were killed with a firearm in the U.S. the year, the most ever recorded. In addition, about 150,000 cases of aggravated assault and robbery that were carried out with a […]
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in New Mexico
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
Texas state police adopt more assertive stance on school shootings
(Reuters) -Texas state police have adopted a more aggressive strategy for responding to school shootings after scathing criticism of law enforcement's handling of a massacre in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed in an email on Wednesday that it had...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State
The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
A 4-year-old took a loaded gun to his South Texas school. Now his father faces charges, police say
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his South Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico
The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
'It steals our dignity': Houston residents have turned to the federal government to clean up trash dumped in their neighborhood
Huey German-Wilson has spent six years trying to get rid of piles of tires, mattresses, and other debris that have marred the streets of her Houston neighborhood.
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago
Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say
As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
Texas Guv Starts Busing Migrants to Third Democrat-Run City
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday night announced that a bus carrying migrants from his state had arrived in Chicago for the first time. The Republican firebrand has already spent over $12 million sending migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., in protest against the Biden administration’s border policies, Axios reports. “Biden’s inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott tweeted Wednesday night. “We’ll continue bussing [sic] migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov’t does its job & secures the border.” A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Wednesday night that she was told around 60 migrants were en route and said that authorities would welcome the arrivals with “dignity and respect.”Read it at Axios
Arizona police K-9 helps cops seize 50,000 fentanyl pills during bust
An Arizona police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in a car during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Cottonwood Police Department said officers were conducting operations on Wednesday when a driver with a cracked windshield was stopped. The dog, named Otto, was used to sniff out any drugs or other illegal substances.
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
5 Texas DPS officers face investigation over Uvalde shooting response
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers have been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting, the Austin American-Statesman first reported Tuesday. Driving the news: Two of those officers who were on site during the Robb Elementary School...
