Economic outcomes persist across generations more than believed, research shows. Chicago, Sept. 7, 2022 — New research that refines measures of resources and well-being passed from parents to their children shows that current estimates of intergenerational mobility may be substantially overstated. The study from Nobel laureate James J. Heckman and colleagues at the University of Chicago and Rockwool Foundation in Denmark shows that parents’ and children’s economic outcomes are much more tightly linked than previously believed.

