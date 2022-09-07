ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorient beats Lyon 3-1 in rescheduled French league game

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Lyon missed a chance to move level on points with French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by losing 3-1 at Lorient on Wednesday.

It was the seven-time champion’s first loss this season and came in a match postponed last month because of the poor state of the pitch at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lyon remained fourth in the standings, three points behind PSG and Marseille. PSG leads on goal difference from its bitter southern rival.

Lorient, which delivered a stunning attacking display, moved up to fifth place with goals from Enzo Le Fée, Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara. Alexandre Lacazette scored for Lyon.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

