Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Former Ponder ISD assistant principal arrested for improper relationship with a student

PONDER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A now former Ponder Junior High School assistant principal has been arrested for improper relationship between an educator and a student. Ponder ISD said that in March, they identified and reported suspicious activity of Ruben Bergara, who was then the assistant principal of Ponder Junior High School. Bergara was placed on administrative leave at the time, pending investigation. Bergara resigned in May. He was arrested on Aug. 31 for allegations of an improper relationship with a student with a $75,000 bond.Ponder ISD said in a statement that they "understand that we have a great responsibility to the students and parents of Ponder, and we hope the actions we have taken in this unfortunate circumstance affirm our continued commitment to the safety and well-being of all our district stakeholders."
PONDER, TX
CBS DFW

Report: Most students in Fort Worth not meeting testing requirements

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two out of three students in third through eighth grades across the City of Fort Worth aren't meeting grade level on state tests.The finding came in a report delivered to the city council this week, breaking down student performance across the city, rather than individual districts or schools.Although scores are up compared to last year, the 36% who met grade level on reading, math, science and social studies, is still behind the 2019 scores of 39%, before the pandemic.The report from non-profit Fort Worth Education Partnership is intended to encourage more city participation in improving education,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

DeSoto private school teacher fired after recording captures possible abuse

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A private school in DeSoto fired a pre-school teacher on Thursday after an audio recorder attached to a student's backpack captured the instructor's outbursts in the classroom.The teacher can be heard screaming at children in the 4-year-old class to "see what happens" if they don't follow instructions. She threatens to let a child "freeze" at nap time, withholding a blanket due to something she said.One portion of the audio, recorded over several days of school, includes loud slaps. Ra'Kia Waters said her son told her the teacher would hit students with her shoe, although no children...
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

How a Texas conspiracy theorist’s lies and unpaid tickets landed him in federal prison

DALLAS — Had he paid his traffic tickets, Jonathan Reynolds likely would have gone about his business without further trouble. An adherent of a long-standing conspiracy theory, the 34-year-old Tarrant County truck driver believes criminal laws, including traffic laws, do not apply to him. And so he turned two routine traffic tickets into a federal criminal case and a three-year prison term.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

I Was Fired for Asking Students to Wear Masks

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. My administration often has not treated the pandemic with the seriousness warranted by the deadliest event ever to befall Americans (in terms of total fatalities, anyway). Like much of the country, Collin College shut down in the middle of the spring semester in 2020, with classes offered online. However, by that summer, the college president, Neil Matkin, made clear he intended to resume mostly in-person teaching by the fall, and he used language that faculty found unnerving.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
aisd.net

Expansion at Arlington High School kicks off this fall

Remember that gas station that was in Arlington High School’s front yard at the corner of Park Row and Cooper? It’s gone. Arlington ISD bought the Shell station and tore it down to make way for some major improvements and an expansion at the school. All that’s left right now is a grassy field.
ARLINGTON, TX

