Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
kilrradio.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Recognized by Dakota BUSINESS Finance
(Spencer)--Dakota BUSINESS Finance has awarded Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation 1st place for the City of Milford and 2nd place for the City of Spirit Lake for the number of SBA 504 loans approved in Iowa in 2021 with Dakota BUSINESS Finance by local lenders. Two SBA 504 loans were...
kiwaradio.com
(First Installment Of) Iowa 2022-23 Property Taxes Due Now
Northwest Iowa — The first installment of your 2022-23 property taxes (also called real estate taxes) is due. County treasurers in northwest Iowa are reminding you that the payment may be made without penalty on or before Friday, September 30th. If you own real estate you’re required to pay...
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Eastern Iowa Has Some Of The Highest And Lowest Cropland Rent Prices
Land prices have been through the roof this year. In 2021, farmland prices were up 29 percent from 2020 with the average land value across Iowa being $9,751. Since the end of 2021, we have continued to watch those prices rise 40 percent averaging around $13,000. Just like with land...
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
algonaradio.com
Coffee Chain to Open Location in Algona
–Area residents will soon have another place to take care of their coffee fix. Scooter’s Coffee company, with stores in 26 states nationwide, has announced they plan on opening a location in Algona. A company spokesperson has confirmed they will be constructing one of their drive-thru kiosk locations at...
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
weareiowa.com
Iowa Almanac: First Air Mail Drop in Des Moines
Today marks a special milestone for the post office in Des Moines, Iowa. On September 8, 1920, the first sack of air mail, delivered by a military pilot, arrived in Des Moines, part of the new transcontinental route. Professor Jeff Stein has the details on the whole story on the Iowa Almanac. Learn more historic things that have occurred everyday in IOWA history by visiting www.iowaalmanac.com.
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
kicdam.com
Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
