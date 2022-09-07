ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 99

Tami Olson
2d ago

they should be forces to pay the fuel and flight cost. im so sorry for the German people having to foot the bill for a couple of rich leaches and having politicians who approved their use.

Reply(6)
104
Lisa Seng
2d ago

Hippocrates! Money hungry. Makes the Monarchy look worse every day. As they STILL claim association by their titles they cast every way there might be $ for them!!! The only GREEN they are concerned with is in their bank!!!!!

Reply
35
Bill Jones
2d ago

I guess when they quit being royals that work....They found a way to live the royal life without the responsibility.

Reply(1)
55
Related
The List

Royal Expert Dishes On The Drama At Balmoral Before The Queen's Death - Exclusive

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-serving monarch, has passed away at the age of 96. The royal family had set plans for when their monarch dies, and Operation London Bridge immediately went into effect following the death of Her Majesty (via The New York Times). Operation London Bridge is a highly detailed plan that organizes what the 10 days following the queen's passing will look like. There are ceremonial moments included in the plans — like having the queen's body rest in a specific room at Buckingham Palace — but they also help usher Charles in as king.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Marie Claire

The Queen Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Be “On Tenterhooks” Waiting for the “Next Nuclear Bomb” to Drop from the Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back in the U.K. (after flying commercial, per The Mirror), their first time there since the Platinum Jubilee in June, marking the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne. And, speaking of Her Majesty, The Independent is reporting that she doesn’t want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time while waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” to drop, and that it remains unclear (but seemingly unlikely) that the Sussexes will see the Queen during this trip, as she remains at her summer home in Scotland, Balmoral.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Charles Head to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side as Doctors Are ‘Concerned About Her Health’

Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle performed a 'small love letter to Harry with her giggles, nose wrinkles and coy expressions' - but he looked 'much more ill at ease on his return to the UK', claims body language expert

Meghan Markle performed a 'small love letter to Prince Harry with her giggles, nose wrinkles and coy expressions' - while he looked 'much more ill at ease on his return to the UK', a body language expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain this week...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Entertain#Jets#Private Jet#Ireland#Uk#British Airways#Sussexes#Luftwaffe#A German Air Force#Lhr#Dusseldorf#Bundeswehr
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

206K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy