Introducing the Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change
The University of Texas at Arlington’s Office of Multicultural Affairs has changed its name to the Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change (OCESC) to better reflect its goal of implementing best practices in fostering an inclusive, diverse and equitable campus community. “We are excited to expand our current...
More efficient data center computing
A University of Texas at Arlington computer science team is using a $600,000 National Science Foundation grant to develop algorithms for microservice-based data center services that allow for quicker, more efficient use of data center computing resources. In addition, the grant will boost curriculum while supporting several doctoral students working...
UTA In The News — Friday, September 9, 2022
Faculty from UTA’s Department of History spoke with CBS 11 and FOX 4 about the breaking news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. David Baillargeon, an assistant professor, is a historian of the modern British empire and Alex Hunnicutt, a senior lecturer, spoke about succession rules for the British monarchy.
