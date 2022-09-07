Read full article on original website
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
Ex-Call of Duty Boss Leaves PlayStation Exclusive Developer Deviation Games
Ex-Call of Duty Zombies boss Jason Blundell has left Deviation Games, a studio that is currently working on a new PlayStation IP. Blundell was a major part of the Call of Duty community throughout the 2010s as he helped direct a number of Zombies maps over the years before becoming the Zombies Game Director for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 which was released in 2015. He eventually became the co-studio head of Treyarch, the lead developer of the Black Ops series, which made him one of the top dogs at the entire studio and gave him a major leadership role. Despite this, he was still very plugged into the community and would do interviews to give fans updates on the games, largely focusing on the Zombies experience. At the start of 2020, Blundell departed from Treyarch and went on to co-found Deviation Games.
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Jeff Bezos said his son told him 'please don't eff this up' after Amazon took on 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel
Jeff Bezos said his son told him "don't eff this up" after Amazon took on its "Lord of the Rings" project. The Amazon founder made the comment to an audience at the series premiere, per Variety. The series cost $1 billion to make and is set 3,000 years before the...
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
PlayStation CEO Cries Foul Over Call of Duty Exclusivity - IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games ,Last week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said new Call of Duty games will remain on PlayStation platforms for "at least several more years" after Activision's current contract with Sony expires. Now, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said he didn't intend to comment on the business discussion until Spencer brought it into the "public forum."CD Projekt Red has made a decision on new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will be excluviely on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. The studio has also confirmed that The Wtcher 3: WIld Hunt next-gen updates are coming very soon.
Rockstar Games Pens Thank You Note To ‘GTA V’ As ‘GTA VI’ Development Continues
Rockstar Games appears to be saying goodbye to the past and looking forward to the future. Earlier this week, Game Rant pointed out the developer’s decision to share the credits for GTA V and a “thank you” message for all those who contributed to its development. “Grand...
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content
Red Dead Redemption 2 title update 1.31 brings handy fixes and even some new Telegrams. It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.
Without “Mr Battlefield”, EA’s premier shooter is about to get real weird
This Week In Games is a weekly gaming column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker examines what a major departure at EA Dice could mean for the Battlefield series. This week EA delivered a Battlefield-themed one-two punch, announcing that there would be a new narrative campaign...
‘Football Manager 23’ trailer confirms November release date and PS5 debut
Football Manager 23 has been announced by developer Sports Interactive, and is set to arrive in November on a several new platforms including PS5. Football Manager 23 launches on November 8, and in a series first, it will be launching on PS5 and Apple Arcade alongside PC and Xbox platforms. The game’s mobile version, Football Manager 23 Touch, will also be launching on Nintendo Switch.
Rockstar Games poised to hang up Grand Theft Auto Online for good
Rumour has it that Rockstar Games is about the hang up its incredibly successful Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 online video games to focus on new adventures. Although Rockstar has made no official announcements, a series of cryptic messages has started to emerge from the lauded...
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Will Be Revealed Soon
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will get an official reveal very, very soon. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and despite the fact the mainline entries are only on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it manages to rake in tons of money. Activision realized somewhere along the way that Call of Duty had failed to tap into the lucrative mobile market and made Call of Duty Mobile, which brings the PVP Call of Duty experience to mobile devices. While it's not as premium as the yearly releases, it has kept fans incredibly happy and is one of the most successful mobile games out there. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump as well.
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
The console dads are bickering about Call of Duty
Jim Ryan says Microsoft's Call of Duty offer is "inadequate on many levels," and he's not very happy with Phil Spencer either.
PlayStation Boss Complains About Impending Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity
Xbox and PlayStation are having a pretty public spat over where Call of Duty will be playable going forward. It goes without saying that Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment, consistently racking up billions of dollars in sales and microtransactions. The brand has only become more valuable with free-to-play spin-offs like Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone elevating the brand and offering other sources of revenue outside of the yearly mainline release. It's a pillar of the online gaming community and has played into being a marquee franchise for both Xbox and PlayStation at different points in time due to marketing exclusivity deals. Now, things are changing with the impending closure of Xbox's acquisition of Activision.
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
