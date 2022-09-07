Read full article on original website
Fight in Lemon Grove leaves 1 dead
A man died from injuries sustained in a fight in Lemon Grove early Monday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
Sheriff searching for missing teen in Encinitas
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching Encinitas for a missing teenager, officials announced Monday.
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
45-Year-Old Passenger Killed, Driver Badly Hurt in Solo Crash into Brick Wall in El Cajon
Two people were injured Monday, one fatally, in a solo traffic crash in a residential neighborhood in eastern San Diego County, authorities reported. The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when a 37-year-old woman lost control of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, according to police.
San Diego County Sheriff: Woman's ex allegedly kills her boyfriend in Bonita
A 35-year-old man is in custody Monday for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at a Bonita apartment.
Man crossing Rancho Bernardo street killed in hit-and-run collision
A driver turned himself into San Diego Police following a hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.
Man killed in Bonita stabbing
Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo
NBC San Diego
Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove
Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Who killed Maria Cortes? Investigators search for new leads 30-years later
Investigators continue searching for answers 30 years after a mother was found killed in a Mission Valley field.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Department search for man wanted for arson of business office
San Marcos, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an arson in San Marcos. The suspect is described as a man wearing black and white flannel, blue jeans,...
NBC San Diego
3 Migrants Hospitalized After Fall From Border Wall Near Otay Mesa
At least one person was injured in a fall from the border fence near Otay Mesa on Sunday while trying to cross into the United States from Mexico, U.S. Border Patrol officials said Monday. The agency said border patrol agents responded at about 8 a.m. to an area about 1.5...
NBC San Diego
Suspect in Beheading of Woman in San Carlos Makes First Court Appearance
The man suspected of beheading a woman in San Carlos appeared in court for the first time since the killing on Monday. Jose Landaeta Solano was arrested Thursday after beheading 27-year-old Karina Castro on the street in front of her neighbors. Landaeta Solano was the woman's estranged boyfriend. He was...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
Convicted felon arrested with loaded guns, methamphetamines
On Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of loaded guns and methamphetamines, authorities said.
Man arrested by police on I-8 after pulling a knife on a worker, fleeing
A man was arrested by officers with the San Diego Police Department Sunday afternoon after pulling a knife on a worker and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into power pole, brick wall in El Cajon
One person was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle crash in El Cajon early Monday morning, authorities said.
Plan to move tracks off Del Mar bluffs rolls forward
The plan to relocate the railroad tracks off of the bluffs in Del Mar has taken another step forward.
Drivers deal with Flash Flood Warning in Pine Valley
Some parts of San Diego County had a Flash Flood Warning on Sunday that made for dangerous driving conditions.
