ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Storm causes power outages for thousands of LADWP customers

Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Saturday, prompting officials to schedule additional field crews to respond to situations throughout the coverage area. “If you’re affected by power outages caused by wind & rain from Tropical Storm...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy