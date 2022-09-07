Read full article on original website
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was sidelined for a 'long' period after sustaining an injury, but the Guinea national team has shocked everyone after releasing their squad for their upcoming friendlies.
FIFA・
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
UEFA・
SkySports
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side
Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: Are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reaching the end of a cycle? Reds defended like kids against Napoli
Jamie Carragher has admitted he is worried about Liverpool's future under Jurgen Klopp, describing their performance in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Napoli as "embarrassing" and accusing them of defending like "kids". Klopp's side conceded three goals in a dismal first half and another straight after the break at the Diego...
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Zinedine Zidane best fit for Chelsea not Graham Potter; why back Thomas Tuchel then sack him?
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and why he believes appointing Zinedine Zidane would have made more sense than turning to Brighton boss Graham Potter. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League...
SkySports
Rehanne Skinner on Tottenham's WSL journey: We must be better than last season
It's hard to imagine that Tottenham are preparing for just their third full season as a Women's Super League club, given they almost broke the 'big three' stranglehold last year. This article was first published prior to the football postponements following the death of The Queen. Their first WSL campaign...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester's start to season hasn't been great, but club is backing me
Brendan Rodgers insists he will not walk away from Leicester and says he has the full support of the club. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after five successive losses, but under-pressure Rodgers is emphatic about his desire to stick it out. Asked whether he has considered his...
SkySports
SWPL: Rangers' Jenny Danielsson and St Johnstone's Morgan Steedman win first awards of the season
Rangers forward Jenny Danielsson and Morgan Steedman of St Johnstone have won the first individual awards of the new Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) season. Danielsson has been named the SWPL player of the month for August with Steedman collecting the same award for SWPL 2. Rangers have kicked off...
SkySports
FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners earn winning start to Europa League campaign as Marquinhos marks debut with a goal
Arsenal got their Europa League campaign off to a positive start with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich on Wednesday evening, with the players mourning the passing of The Queen with a minute's silence before the start of the second period. The Gunners started slowly but gradually came into the...
SkySports
Jim Goodwin finds Rangers and Celtic finance complaints 'funny'
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Celtic and Rangers feeling the financial gulf in the Champions League is a reminder of how hard it is for anyone to compete domestically with the Old Firm. Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted after Rangers' 4-0 defeat to Ajax that they would need "hundreds of millions"...
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Liverpool's machine looks broken, Richarlison shows Spurs can hit from all angles
It was a tough day for Champions League-winning German coaches in the Premier League but while Thomas Tuchel's travails with Chelsea are now over, Jurgen Klopp's problems are an ongoing concern following Liverpool's chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli. The result equalled the biggest defeat that the club has suffered in...
Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli
After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II's death: The postponements and changes which will take place to scheduled sport
The Premier League and EFL have announced all games across English football's top-four tiers will be postponed this weekend as changes are made to scheduled sport following the death of Queen Elizabeth II... Football. Confirmation came through on Friday morning that the entire weekend's Premier League and EFL schedule was...
UEFA・
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool calamity keeper Loris Karius on free transfer after Darlow injury
NEWCASTLE are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer. The Magpies signed England international Nick Pope, 30, this summer for £10million from Burnley. It paved the way for Martin Dubravka, 33, to join Manchester United on loan with Karl Darlow providing backup to Pope.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not playing as a team and need to reinvent themselves after defeat to Napoli
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not playing as a team at the moment following their chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League - and has urged his side to "reinvent" themselves quickly. The Reds got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the worst possible start in...
