Premier League

FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side

Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jim Goodwin finds Rangers and Celtic finance complaints 'funny'

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Celtic and Rangers feeling the financial gulf in the Champions League is a reminder of how hard it is for anyone to compete domestically with the Old Firm. Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted after Rangers' 4-0 defeat to Ajax that they would need "hundreds of millions"...
SOCCER

