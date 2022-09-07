Read full article on original website
Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
fox2detroit.com
Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families. The owner, Larry Monahan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America. "This is Detroit. This...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum
It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
'It was so much fun, I didn't want to miss a day'
Two former Frankfort residents were among a group who met in June at the Clarke Historical Library at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant to reminisce about their days as freight train engineers.
michigan.gov
Michigan Celebrates Welcoming Week, Immigrant’s Vibrant Diversity and Value to Communities
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Whitmer has declared Sept. 9-18 Welcoming Week in Michigan and the Office of Global Michigan is encouraging all Michiganders to celebrate National Welcoming Week to highlight the importance of bringing together neighbors of all backgrounds to build solid connections and achieve collective prosperity. “Newcomers are...
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
Local Legend: The Gray Beast of Bete Grise, Michigan
Stories of Mythical Michigan creatures have been circulating for centuries...even before there WAS a place called 'Michigan'. And thru those years we have dealt with Bigfoot, sasquatch, and yeti...Dogman...the Melonheads...various giant serpents, prehistoric creatures, and monsters in the Great Lakes...the Waheela...and this time around, it's the Gray Beast of Bete Grise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
Abandoned Adults-Only “Party” Club, Eastern Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I'll try to make the following information of this place as sterile as possible. From the information supplied by my buddies at Ruin Road, this was built...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State
Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire
I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
Deer hunting in Michigan kicks off this weekend with Liberty Hunt
Michigan’s deer hunting seasons kick off this weekend with the annual Liberty Hunt for youth and hunters with disabilities. The hunt takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on public and private land statewide. The bag limit for the season is one deer. All hunters must wear hunter orange.
Fox17
West Michigan native walks entire coast of Lower Peninsula
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Haley Andrus knows Michigan beaches probably better than most. She doesn’t live on the lake and isn’t even a frequent beach goer. But when a random idea sparked in her head, she decided to pack her bag, her gear and set out on a journey.
22 WSBT
Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Antique Engine & Tractor Show
Today and tomorrow, you can enjoy one of Michigan's largest shows of its kind. It's the 39th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show hosted by the Michigan Flywheelers Museum. There will be hundreds of old farm machinery, demonstrations, parades, live entertainment, plenty of kids activities and more. Entertainment includes eating...
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
