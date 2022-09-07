ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

My Magic GR

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum

It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
1240 WJIM

Local Legend: The Gray Beast of Bete Grise, Michigan

Stories of Mythical Michigan creatures have been circulating for centuries...even before there WAS a place called 'Michigan'. And thru those years we have dealt with Bigfoot, sasquatch, and yeti...Dogman...the Melonheads...various giant serpents, prehistoric creatures, and monsters in the Great Lakes...the Waheela...and this time around, it's the Gray Beast of Bete Grise.
100.7 WITL

Abandoned Adults-Only “Party” Club, Eastern Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I'll try to make the following information of this place as sterile as possible. From the information supplied by my buddies at Ruin Road, this was built...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State

Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire

I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

West Michigan native walks entire coast of Lower Peninsula

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Haley Andrus knows Michigan beaches probably better than most. She doesn’t live on the lake and isn’t even a frequent beach goer. But when a random idea sparked in her head, she decided to pack her bag, her gear and set out on a journey.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Antique Engine & Tractor Show

Today and tomorrow, you can enjoy one of Michigan's largest shows of its kind. It's the 39th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show hosted by the Michigan Flywheelers Museum. There will be hundreds of old farm machinery, demonstrations, parades, live entertainment, plenty of kids activities and more. Entertainment includes eating...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?

They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
MICHIGAN STATE

