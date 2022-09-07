Read full article on original website
Astronauts’ blood shows startling DNA mutations after visiting space
A new study has shown that astronauts’ blood does experience DNA mutations due to spaceflight. The study, published in Communications Biology in August, looked at the blood taken from 14 astronauts in NASA’s space shuttle program. The researchers noted several DNA mutations in blood-forming stem cells compared to blood taken previously, which could cause concern down the line.
Phys.org
Researchers suggest novel way to generate a light source made from entangled photons
Entanglement is a strange phenomenon in quantum physics where two particles are inherently connected to each other no matter the distance between them. When one is measured, the other measurement is instantly a given. Researchers from Purdue University have proposed a novel, unconventional approach to generate a special light source made up of entangled photons. On Sept. 6, 2022, they published their findings in Physical Review Research.
Newly demonstrated network of entangled atomic clocks may unlock secrets of dark matter
Scientists at the University of Oxford have been able to demonstrate a network of two entangled optical atomic clocks for the first time. They have also succeeded in demonstrating how the entanglement between the remote clocks can be used to improve their measurement precision, according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Molecular Switch That Controls Life Expectancy
A single protein can control aging signals more effectively than in a group. According to recent research, the protein CHIP can control the insulin receptor more effectively while acting alone than when in a paired state. In cellular stress situations, CHIP often appears as a homodimer – an association of two identical proteins – and mainly functions to destroy misfolded and defective proteins. CHIP thus cleanses the cell. In order to do this, CHIP works with helper proteins to bind a chain of the small protein ubiquitin to misfolded proteins.
Physicists Just Entangled A Pair of Atomic Clocks Six Feet Apart
Few things in the Universe keep the beat as reliably as an atom's pulse. Yet even the most advanced 'atomic' clocks based on variations of these quantum timekeepers lose count when pushed to their limits. Physicists have known for some time that entangling atoms can help tie particles down enough...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Physics in the Search for Dark Matter
No, scientists still have no idea what dark matter is. However, MSU scientists helped discover new physics while searching for it. Wolfgang “Wolfi” Mittig and Yassid Ayyad began their search for dark matter—also referred to as the missing mass of the universe—in the heart of an atom around three years ago.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Solve Century-Old Supergene Mystery
The Long and Short of a Supergene for Efficient Pollination. Researchers have solved the century-old mystery of a supergene that causes efficient cross-pollination in flowers. The results reveal that sequence length variation at the DNA level is important for the evolution of two forms of flowers that differ in the length of their sexual organs.
How This Small Machine Has Made Oxygen On Mars For The First Time
The Perseverance rover, currently exploring Mars, isn't just performing scientific analyses and collecting samples. It also carries a small machine on board that could change the future of Mars exploration and even enable humans to eventually visit the planet. The machine, called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE, is designed to make oxygen from carbon dioxide.
dailygalaxy.com
Wormholes Could Be Hiding Within Dark Matter
“If we combine the map of the dark matter in the Milky Way with the most recent Big Bang model to explain the universe and we hypothesize the existence of space-time tunnels, what we get is that our galaxy could really contain one of these tunnels, and that the tunnel could even be the size of the galaxy itself. But there’s more,” explained Paolo Salucci, astrophysicist with SISSA and a dark matter expert. “We could even travel through this tunnel, since, based on our calculations, it could be navigable.” Salucci is among the authors of the paper published in Annals of Physics.
thespruce.com
Vermiculite vs. Perlite: What's the Difference?
Beginners sometimes confuse vermiculite and perlite. Indeed, there is significant overlap between them, because both are classified as either growing media (for starting seed) or soil amendments. In some cases, there may be little harm in using them interchangeably. But because each has its own unique properties, one will work better than another for certain applications.
psychologytoday.com
The Hard Problem of the Psyche
The psyche is defined as your unique, qualitative, subjective experience of being in the world. Modern empirical natural science is about describing behavior patterns in the world that are grounded in data that are objectively available. The psyche does not fit into the modern science language system. This means that...
Phys.org
Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say
Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
scitechdaily.com
Strange Phenomenon on Sun Imaged by Solar Orbiter for First Time – Mystery Solved
With fresh data from its closest pass of the Sun thus far, the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft has found compelling clues as to the origin of solar magnetic switchbacks. The discovery points toward how their physical formation mechanism might help accelerate the solar wind. Solar Orbiter has made the first-ever...
Phys.org
Simulation suggests gravitational interactions drive Milky Way's galactic bar bulges
A new simulation conducted on the world's most powerful supercomputer dedicated to astronomy has produced a testable scenario to explain the appearance of the bar of the Milky Way. Comparing this scenario to data from current and future space telescopes will help clarify the evolution of our home galaxy. Astronomy...
