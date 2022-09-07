Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Ontarian Gets Busted For Speeding While Late For A Driving Test & The Irony Is So Real
No driver wants to be late for their G road test, but it may not be worth racking up charges just to be on time. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) caught a 20-year-old G2 driver speeding and stunt driving while en route to take their G test this week. On...
Narcity
This BC Woman Was Driving Home When Her Dog's Water Broke & She Had To Help Deliver 9 Puppies
This B.C. woman had a wild experience on her drive home from a vacation when her dog went into labour and she had to help deliver an adorable litter of puppies. Rachel Brennan told Narcity that she spent this past long weekend camping in Enderby, B.C., when it was time to head back home to Abbotsford along with her pregnant pooch named Reen.
WATCH: Brave Hiker Holds Insanely Still as Relentless Black Bear Tries to Take Her Down
These incredibly brave hikers in Alberta, Canada stood still for an entire minute as a large black bear searches them for food. In the clip, the faces of the young hikers range from slightly amused to petrified of the bear. The bear walks up and inspects the group. It focuses on one girl during the majority of the encounter.
Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It
It doesn’t get any scarier than that. But, it’s also preventable. Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Narcity
An Ontario School Bus & SUV Crash Has Left 3 People Injured Including A Baby
A school bus and vehicle collided in Caledon at around 8:30 this morning, leaving a 13-year-old student, a mother and her baby with minor injuries. Caledon OPP and emergency crews were called to the crash site on September 7 at The Gore Road and Patterson Side Road, according to a tweet from police at just after 9 a.m.
15 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 15 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, in the early hours of the morning. The tourist bus was on the Victoria-Monterrey highway in Mexico and...
Narcity
Sask. Stabbing Victims Include A Veteran, Mom, Widower & Crisis Worker
The RCMP has confirmed the names of the deceased victims who were killed during Sunday's mass stabbings in Saskatchewan. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. In a report shared on Wednesday — three days after the attacks — police and the coroner's service...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of Water Buffalo Sweetly Snuggling a Small Child Is Touching People's Hearts
TikTok user @farmer_erin, a farmer and rancher based out of Missouri, recently shared a video that will be sure to start your weekend off right. And it's with an animal you probably wouldn't guess. At least we weren't expecting this!. The video shows a water buffalo lying down, relaxing during...
Narcity
Toronto Issued 43K Speeding Tickets In 2 Months & This Area Was The Worst
Toronto, you may want to take your foot off the gas and slow down next time you drive through the High Park area. The City of Toronto's Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices issued 43,412 tickets in June and July this summer in community safety zones — and the Parkdale–High Park area was quite the hotspot, according to a press release.
One Green Planet
Injured Dog Found in a Cardboard Box After Being Hit By a Car Travels Cross Country to Be With Her Rescuer
This pup named Chloe was found on the side of the road in a cardboard box after she was hit by a car and badly injured. Chloe had bad head trauma, and if it weren’t for her rescuers, this story could have ended a lot differently. After a few...
Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
Narcity
Saskatchewan Stabbing Suspect Myles Sanderson Has Been Found & Taken Into Custody, RCMP Say
The suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbings, Myles Sanderson, has been found and taken into custody by the RCMP. At 4:05 p.m. CST on Wednesday, September 7, Saskatchewan RCMP posted an update on Twitter about the search for Sanderson following stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon that killed and injured multiple people.
Narcity
Ontario Teacher Was Caught Speeding In A Community Safety Zone On The First Day Of School
Usually, the first day of school is a dress-to-impress kind of day, but what happens when that day doesn't go as planned and you end up getting caught for something you might not be proud of?. On Tuesday, Durham Regional Police (DRP) caught a driver speeding in a community safety...
Narcity
OPP Issued Over 1,400 Driving Tickets In This Region Alone Over Labour Day Weekend
Thousands of Ontarians hit the road over the Labour Day weekend to celebrate summer's end, party, and be appropriately ticketed for their reckless driving behaviours. On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed the results of one of their long weekend traffic campaigns, which saw West Region officers issue a whopping 1,497 charges.
pethelpful.com
Toddler Sweetly Shares His French Fries With the Dog and Makes Us Smile
It's impossible to share your french fries at any age. And you don't want anyone stealing them because you can eat every single one, down to the little crumbs. So we can't imagine how a little kid feels when they're told they have to share. Fries are the one delicious treat they have every once in a while so they want to savor them. At least it's nice to know that some kids are better at sharing than others.
PETS・
Narcity
1 Person Died & 2 More Were Injured In A Series Of ‘Random’ Attacks In Edmonton
A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after one person was killed and two others were "seriously injured" in a series of "random" assaults in a northeast Edmonton community. The suspect has been identified as Clarence Lawrence, 25, and was taken into custody later in the evening. Edmonton Police first...
Narcity
A Teen Babysitter In Winnipeg Was Accidentally Shot By A Toddler With A Handgun
Winnipeg Police say a woman is facing charges after a toddler accidentally shot a teenage babysitter with a handgun. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On September 3, police say they were called to an apartment complex at around 11:00 a.m. in the...
Teacher Stumbles Upon Wildly Rare Fossil on Beach That Could Be 300 Million Years Old
Is there anything more relaxing than a walk on the beach? For high school teacher Lisa Cormier, it’s the perfect way to unwind after a hard day’s work. A resident of Prince Edward Island in Canada, Cormier often finds herself at the nearby shores, enjoying the sea breeze and the soothing sounds of the ocean while getting some exercise with her beloved dog, Sammy.
Narcity
A 14-Year-Old Toronto Girl Is Missing & Toronto Police Are Asking For The Public's Help
A 14-year-old Toronto girl is missing, and police are calling on the public to help find her. According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), the teen, Kallan Benjamin, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Nairn Avenue area. Benjamin is described...
Comments / 0