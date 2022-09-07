Read full article on original website
Related
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Florent Malouda admits Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' sacking has left him 'worried' about Chelsea's future under new owner Todd Boehly... with the ex-Blues forward left wondering 'what is next' at Stamford Bridge
Florent Malouda admits he is ‘worried’ about Chelsea’s future under new owner Todd Boehly following the ‘brutal’ sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The former Blues winger worked under eight different managers during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge from 2007 to 2013, winning the Premier League, Champions League and three FA Cups.
Chelsea owners call Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to reassure Tuchel’s deadline-day signing of future at club after sacking
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG received a phone call from Chelsea chiefs to reassure him following the axing of Thomas Tuchel. The Gabon international was reunited with his former manager earlier this month following his £10million move to Stamford Bridge. But the reunion lasted a matter of days as the German was...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
Yardbarker
'It's Positive' - USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
Chelsea's new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali gave Thomas Tuchel seven matches into the 2022/23 footballing season before calling it quits with the German. Despite a poor start from the Blues, which even had fans questioning Tuchel's ability to improve their team, it was actually one of the smallest reasons as to why they ended up firing him so early into the new campaign.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
RB Leipzig hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach... ruling out an instant return to the dugout for Thomas Tuchel after his Chelsea sacking
RB Leipzig have moved quickly to hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach. The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco yesterday after they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on home turf in the Champions League on Tuesday. With Thomas Tuchel losing his job at Chelsea at...
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
Leandro Paredes explains move to Juventus
Leandro Paredes has explained why he joined Juventus from PSG.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Match Report: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool | Reds Humiliated In European Opener
Liverpool played Napoli away from home in the UEFA Champions League group stage and were humbled after a convincing victory for the Italians.
Chelsea hires Graham Potter as manager, replacing Tuchel
Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level. The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas...
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
MLS・
UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash
UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
SB Nation
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Chelsea, Player Ratings: A sad trombone for the Tuchel Era
NB. Sort of forgot about this game; in fairness, so did the players. Anyway... 1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.5) Kepa was probably always likely to rotate in for this game, being one of our easier Champions League group stage matches, at least on paper (and with only one domestic Cup match scheduled before the World Cup overall), but given Édouard Mendy’s form, nagging injuries, and seemingly flagging confidence, it turned into not only an obvious choice but a potential audition as well given what’s happened since. Graham Potter loves to involve his goalkeeper in build-up and passing, and that just might be Kepa’s music.
Thomas Frank says only ‘crazy’ prospect would see him leave Brentford amid Brighton manager links
Thomas Frank insists it would require “something crazy special” to tempt him away from Brentford amid links with the vacant Brighton and Hove Albion job.The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown quantity but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.Divisional rivals Brighton are seeking a new head coach following Graham Potter’s departure to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.Brentford boss Frank is among a host of potential candidates connected with the Seagulls but, while discussing Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge, suggested...
Comments / 0