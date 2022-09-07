ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Florent Malouda admits Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' sacking has left him 'worried' about Chelsea's future under new owner Todd Boehly... with the ex-Blues forward left wondering 'what is next' at Stamford Bridge

Florent Malouda admits he is ‘worried’ about Chelsea’s future under new owner Todd Boehly following the ‘brutal’ sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The former Blues winger worked under eight different managers during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge from 2007 to 2013, winning the Premier League, Champions League and three FA Cups.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
'It's Positive' - USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

Chelsea's new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali gave Thomas Tuchel seven matches into the 2022/23 footballing season before calling it quits with the German. Despite a poor start from the Blues, which even had fans questioning Tuchel's ability to improve their team, it was actually one of the smallest reasons as to why they ended up firing him so early into the new campaign.
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
RB Leipzig hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach... ruling out an instant return to the dugout for Thomas Tuchel after his Chelsea sacking

RB Leipzig have moved quickly to hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach. The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco yesterday after they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on home turf in the Champions League on Tuesday. With Thomas Tuchel losing his job at Chelsea at...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash

UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Chelsea, Player Ratings: A sad trombone for the Tuchel Era

NB. Sort of forgot about this game; in fairness, so did the players. Anyway... 1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.5) Kepa was probably always likely to rotate in for this game, being one of our easier Champions League group stage matches, at least on paper (and with only one domestic Cup match scheduled before the World Cup overall), but given Édouard Mendy’s form, nagging injuries, and seemingly flagging confidence, it turned into not only an obvious choice but a potential audition as well given what’s happened since. Graham Potter loves to involve his goalkeeper in build-up and passing, and that just might be Kepa’s music.
Thomas Frank says only ‘crazy’ prospect would see him leave Brentford amid Brighton manager links

Thomas Frank insists it would require “something crazy special” to tempt him away from Brentford amid links with the vacant Brighton and Hove Albion job.The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown quantity but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.Divisional rivals Brighton are seeking a new head coach following Graham Potter’s departure to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.Brentford boss Frank is among a host of potential candidates connected with the Seagulls but, while discussing Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge, suggested...
