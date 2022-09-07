ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
youthtoday.org

Black girls are experiencing record rates of self-injury and death by suicide

Emergency room visits for suicidal thoughts and self-injury are on the rise, with Black girls and LGBTQ youth experiencing record rates of self-injury and death by suicide, mental health researchers and clinicians say. “Black girls showed the largest annual percentage change in terms of suicide increase. We typically think that...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Homicides and suicides linked to pregnancy often associated with mental health conditions, substance use disorder

Maternal mortality in the United States in on the rise. Scientists increasingly recognize that pregnancy-associated deaths—those due to conditions unrelated to the physiologic effects of pregnancy—are important and potentially preventable contributors to maternal mortality. Maternal deaths due to homicide and suicide are thought to represent a significant number of pregnancy-associated deaths, but have been under explored as an area of potential intervention.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Warning Signs Of Suicide#Suicide Crisis#Suicide Rates#Diseases#General Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?

Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Can Bipolar Disorder Be Cured?

Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that can cause dramatic mood swings. Someone with bipolar disorder may experience highs and lows, known as mania and depression respectively, that are far more pronounced than the ups and downs most people typically experience. It is estimated that 4.4% of adults in the...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy