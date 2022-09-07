Read full article on original website
youthtoday.org
Black girls are experiencing record rates of self-injury and death by suicide
Emergency room visits for suicidal thoughts and self-injury are on the rise, with Black girls and LGBTQ youth experiencing record rates of self-injury and death by suicide, mental health researchers and clinicians say. “Black girls showed the largest annual percentage change in terms of suicide increase. We typically think that...
MedicalXpress
Homicides and suicides linked to pregnancy often associated with mental health conditions, substance use disorder
Maternal mortality in the United States in on the rise. Scientists increasingly recognize that pregnancy-associated deaths—those due to conditions unrelated to the physiologic effects of pregnancy—are important and potentially preventable contributors to maternal mortality. Maternal deaths due to homicide and suicide are thought to represent a significant number of pregnancy-associated deaths, but have been under explored as an area of potential intervention.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
2 people hospitalized in New York City after mosquito bites left them with life-threatening West Nile virus
A record number of mosquitoes in New York City have been detected to carry West Nile virus, which can cause fevers and brain swelling in severe cases.
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
Did I get the polio vaccine? How to know if you are protected against the virus
A case of polio was identified in Rockland County, New York and now the virus that causes the disease has been detected in New York City's wastewater as well as two other counties'. The New York Health Department said this indicates the virus is being spread within local communities, and that hundreds of people could be infected.
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
What’s the Difference Between an Anxiety Attack and a Panic Attack?
You may think of anxiety as a matter of the mind, but it can get physical. Enter anxiety and panic attacks, which can trigger symptoms like dizziness, nausea and chest pain. But is there a difference between an anxiety attack and panic attack?. Recurrent panic attacks are a characteristic symptom...
Isolated and disconnected, more older adults are dying by suicide. Here are the signs, and what you need to know
When it comes to suicide prevention, seniors are often overlooked. But Katherine Suberlak, a social worker and vice president of clinical services at Oak Street Health, a network of primary-care centers for adults on Medicare, wants to ensure care for older adults is part of the conversation. “In the last...
Suicidal Thoughts Exist On A Spectrum. Here's What To Know About Each Type.
Suicidal ideation deserves targeted, specific attention and care.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Psych Centra
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
verywellmind.com
Can Bipolar Disorder Be Cured?
Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that can cause dramatic mood swings. Someone with bipolar disorder may experience highs and lows, known as mania and depression respectively, that are far more pronounced than the ups and downs most people typically experience. It is estimated that 4.4% of adults in the...
