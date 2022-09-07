Read full article on original website
Related
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
baristanet.com
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96; Montclair Reacts
Montclair, NJ – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully Thursday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96. The news came hours after word earlier in the day that the Queen was under medical supervision. The people of Britain have lost their Queen of seven decades...
essexnewsdaily.com
Studio Montclair presents ‘Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness’
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness,” a dual exhibition on display from Sept. 9 through Nov. 6 at Studio Montclair’s Leach Gallery, 641 Bloomfield Ave., and Montclair Museum of Art, 3 South Mountain Ave., both in Montclair. The two venues are a convenient five-minute walk apart. An opening reception will take place at both settings on Friday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The exhibit is the fifth collaboration in Studio Montclair’s Virginia S. Block Community Partnership Exhibition Program, founded on the concept that an interface between artist and community can result in a flourishing of creativity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New And Delicious Hand Crafted Cookie Chain Coming To New Jersey
One of the simple joys in life is a fresh-baked cookie. When you get it right out of the oven, get a cold glass of milk, and dunk the cookie in there. It's just delicious. The only problem is that you don't always have time to bake those cookies, right?
morristowngreen.com
Morristown’s Jennisis Hylton wins NJ crown in national competition
First, she won audience choice honors at Morristown Onstage with her step drill team. Now, Jennisis Hylton is a queen. Not bad for 10 years old. Jennisis was crowned New Jersey state queen in the preteen division of the National American Miss competition last week in Reston, VA. WATCH VIDEO!
essexnewsdaily.com
Shakespeare Theatre to present ‘The Caretaker’
MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey continues its 60th anniversary season with one of Harold Pinter’s greatest works, “The Caretaker,” starting on Sept. 21. This taut, riveting tale of a homeless man and two brothers who give him shelter, makes for a gripping night of provocative theater. It draws the audience into a compelling and mysterious world, where an unsettling and ever-shifting power struggle plays out amid a strange, domestic scenario within the walls of a “home” that is as threatening as it is fragile. “The Caretaker” will be on the main stage through Oct. 9. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Theatre at RVCC announces lineup for 39th season
The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will present is 39th season in 2022-2023. The lineup features a “full schedule of high-quality performances that offer something for everyone—from a celebration of Broadway’s favorite rock musicals, to a magical take on a holiday classic, to a behind-the-scenes look at a beloved sitcom of yesteryear, to a performance featuring astonishing acrobatics.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och Academy welcomes its newest faculty members
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy welcomes 21 new faculty members to the GOA family this fall:. Emmy Atlas, Israel educator. Atlas has a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Rutgers University and a post-graduate paralegal certificate from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has extensive experience teaching Hebrew reading and Judaics, and working with teens and families in a wide variety of positions. She was the first teacher in the community to teach the Yachdav peer-to-peer class, which paired a fifth-grade class in New Jersey with a fifth-grade class in Ofakim/Merchavim in Israel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City
Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J.’s Danny DeVito goes rogue in Taylor ham vs. pork roll debate
Do you say pork roll or Taylor ham? Everyone in New Jersey has an opinion and they aren’t afraid to say it. The latest voice to the Garden State’s undying culinary battle is Danny DeVito, the acclaimed actor and Asbury Park native, who shared his side in a recent video posted on Wired’s YouTube channel on Aug. 24.
essexnewsdaily.com
The Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma’s Chi Sigma chapter welcome Vauss as new member
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — More than 600 people attended the induction ceremony reception of Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity on Sept. 1. Vauss and his line brother Chris Porter became members of the spring 2022 line of Phi Beta Sigma’s Chi Sigma chapter.
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
New Jersey’s Absolutely Best And Most Delicious Soup Is Revealed
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
Comments / 0