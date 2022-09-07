ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

baristanet.com

Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96; Montclair Reacts

Montclair, NJ – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully Thursday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96. The news came hours after word earlier in the day that the Queen was under medical supervision. The people of Britain have lost their Queen of seven decades...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Studio Montclair presents ‘Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness’

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness,” a dual exhibition on display from Sept. 9 through Nov. 6 at Studio Montclair’s Leach Gallery, 641 Bloomfield Ave., and Montclair Museum of Art, 3 South Mountain Ave., both in Montclair. The two venues are a convenient five-minute walk apart. An opening reception will take place at both settings on Friday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The exhibit is the fifth collaboration in Studio Montclair’s Virginia S. Block Community Partnership Exhibition Program, founded on the concept that an interface between artist and community can result in a flourishing of creativity.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Entertainment
morristowngreen.com

Morristown’s Jennisis Hylton wins NJ crown in national competition

First, she won audience choice honors at Morristown Onstage with her step drill team. Now, Jennisis Hylton is a queen. Not bad for 10 years old. Jennisis was crowned New Jersey state queen in the preteen division of the National American Miss competition last week in Reston, VA. WATCH VIDEO!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Shakespeare Theatre to present ‘The Caretaker’

MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey continues its 60th anniversary season with one of Harold Pinter’s greatest works, “The Caretaker,” starting on Sept. 21. This taut, riveting tale of a homeless man and two brothers who give him shelter, makes for a gripping night of provocative theater. It draws the audience into a compelling and mysterious world, where an unsettling and ever-shifting power struggle plays out amid a strange, domestic scenario within the walls of a “home” that is as threatening as it is fragile. “The Caretaker” will be on the main stage through Oct. 9. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.
MADISON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Theatre at RVCC announces lineup for 39th season

The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will present is 39th season in 2022-2023. The lineup features a “full schedule of high-quality performances that offer something for everyone—from a celebration of Broadway’s favorite rock musicals, to a magical take on a holiday classic, to a behind-the-scenes look at a beloved sitcom of yesteryear, to a performance featuring astonishing acrobatics.”
BRANCHBURG, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Golda Och Academy welcomes its newest faculty members

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy welcomes 21 new faculty members to the GOA family this fall:. Emmy Atlas, Israel educator. Atlas has a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Rutgers University and a post-graduate paralegal certificate from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has extensive experience teaching Hebrew reading and Judaics, and working with teens and families in a wide variety of positions. She was the first teacher in the community to teach the Yachdav peer-to-peer class, which paired a fifth-grade class in New Jersey with a fifth-grade class in Ofakim/Merchavim in Israel.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
WBEC AM

The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City

Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
