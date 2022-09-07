Read full article on original website
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL・
Yardbarker
49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
NFL・
Washington's Carson Wentz ready for Jaguars and Pederson
Speaking with the media, Washington quarterback Carson Wentz realizes there are reasons the NFL has the Commanders hosting the Jaguars in the season opener. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was the Eagles head coach from the 2016-2020 seasons. Pederson and the Eagles drafted Wentz in Pederson’s first draft with the Eagles in 2016, trading up to get Wentz with the second pick overall. Pederson and Wentz came together (2016), and they were both sent packing following the 2020 season.
Robert Griffin III Reveals His 5 Heisman Trophy Frontrunners
After one week of the 2022 college football season, it's too early to project the Heisman Trophy winner. That's not going to stop Robert Griffin III from naming his frontrunners though. Taking to Twitter on Friday, RGIII revealed his five current frontrunners for the 2022 season. To the surprise of...
