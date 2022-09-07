Speaking with the media, Washington quarterback Carson Wentz realizes there are reasons the NFL has the Commanders hosting the Jaguars in the season opener. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was the Eagles head coach from the 2016-2020 seasons. Pederson and the Eagles drafted Wentz in Pederson’s first draft with the Eagles in 2016, trading up to get Wentz with the second pick overall. Pederson and Wentz came together (2016), and they were both sent packing following the 2020 season.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO