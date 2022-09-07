This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled a new line of iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but it reserved its biggest changes for the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature is that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls. Rather than ignore the cutout, Apple built a system of moving alerts and notifications called Dynamic Island that utilizes the black space around it. Strange name aside, the feature in-person is compelling and looks cool.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO