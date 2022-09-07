Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
itechpost.com
Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features
The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
Phone Arena
Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates
Asus might not be the most prolific (or the most popular) smartphone vendor in the world, but the company is unusually active on the Android product launch front right now, preparing among others the announcement of an "ultimate" new ROG Phone 6 edition shortly after putting the compact Zenfone 9 powerhouse up for pre-order stateside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition System Launches This November
Now that you’ve seen the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard, it may be time to pre-order this limited Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system, which is set to launch on November 18. It features art inspired by the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet games, including Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the glossy front side of the white system’s dock.
techeblog.com
Hasselblad X2D 100C Camera Features 100MP Medium Format Sensor and 1TB SSD, Doesn’t Have Video Capabilities
Sure, AI can upscale Apollo 17 footage, but to capture breathtaking still images on Earth, you’ll need the Hasselblad X2D 100C. Sleek and stylish, this dark grey machined aluminum machine features a 100-megapixel back-side illuminated (BSI) (43.8 × 32.9 mm) CMOS sensor capable of delivering up to 15 stops of dynamic range with a 16-bit color depth.
Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
TechCrunch
Bose reduces size and amps up noise canceling for the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II
The new buds are a third smaller than their predecessor and bring big improvements to noise canceling — which has long been Bose’s bread and butter. To accomplish the latter, each bud sports four microphones — with three on the outside and one on the inside. These detect ambient noise and counteract the sound accordingly in “less than a fraction of a millisecond,” per the press material.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Hands-on: No Notch, Dynamic Island, 48MP Camera
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled a new line of iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but it reserved its biggest changes for the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature is that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls. Rather than ignore the cutout, Apple built a system of moving alerts and notifications called Dynamic Island that utilizes the black space around it. Strange name aside, the feature in-person is compelling and looks cool.
techeblog.com
Quake 1 Port for Apple Watch is Now Available, But You’ll Need to Build the Project Before Playing
Programmers Tomas Vymazal and Mikkel Gravgaard have just released a Quake 1 port for Apple Watch, but you’ll need to build the project yourself before playing. It uses the Quake SW renderer and features touch, gyro, as well as digital crown controls, while a new AVFoundation audio backend keeps the sounds as close to the original as possible.
Asus ROG Phone 6 pre-orders are now open for gamers in the US
ASUS launched its ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the UK and Europe back in July. The gamer-centric phones offer some impressive hardware, including a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB or more of RAM, and a 165Hz display. The lineup is now finally making its way stateside, and your chance to get in a pre-order has arrived.
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14
Apple has launched its “most advanced” smartphone yet with the iPhone 14, which features battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor.Its four new models are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, while lasting all day on a single charge.However, one expert noted that Apple had reserved the “biggest leaps” – such as a more powerful processor – for the Pro, its more expensive handset.The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature an upgraded 12MP camera, while the Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera.All are equipped with a larger...
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
makeuseof.com
Edge 2.5D Review: True Wireless 4K Touchscreen Display
The Edge 2.5D is a 15.6" wireless display that can connect to your phone, laptop, or gaming console using WirelessHD. If you don't mind cables, you can also use USB-C or HDMI for mirroring audio and video to this external monitor. Bluetooth-powered touchback technology also turns the Edge 2.5D into a touchscreen display.
TechRadar
Fluance Ai41 Powered Bookshelf Speakers review
The Fluance Ai41 does what a pair speakers are supposed to do – sound good. With a rich and slightly bright sound signature, not to mention a surprisingly deep bass response, they’re a pleasure to listen to up close. While they may not quite fill out a large space, they’re ideal for smaller setups, especially with all the connectivity options on hand.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $40, Get the Romoss Sense 8+ 30,000mAh Power Bank for $23.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Romoss Sense 8+ 30,000mAh Power Bank is claimed to offer 1-week of worry-free charging for all of your mobile devices, and you can get one for $23.99 shipped after clipping the 40% off on-page coupon, today only, originally $39.99. Its built-in advanced fast charging technology ensures the fastest possible charge up to 3A, which means it can power up an iPhone 14 to 60% in just 30-minutes. Product page.
The Verge
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $50 off
If you’re interested in preordering the $249 second-gen AirPods Pro today but their price is holding you back, you may want to check out today’s deal on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Today, we’ve come across one of the first discounts on the new set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re on sale for just $179.99 ($50 off) at Woot with a 90-day limited warranty.
Meet the Insta360 X3, the third generation of Insta360’s pocket-sized 360 camera
Insta360 has dropped the ‘ONE’ from this camera’s name for the sake of simplicity, but otherwise this is an update of the pocket-sized Insta360 ONE X2, already one of the best 360 cameras. The Insta360 X3 keeps the familiar ‘candy bar’ shape, which means it can easily...
inputmag.com
Samsung's software update will make your old foldables feel brand new
If you’ve decided against upgrading to Samsung’s latest foldable or smartwatch, you won’t be left totally empty-handed. Samsung is going to add a bunch of the new features introduced with its Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 to most of its older models. The...
Phone Arena
Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List
Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition. It...
Comments / 0