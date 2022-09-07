“And I think Illinois is going to look totally different this year. Last year, so much of it was pound it into Kofi Cockburn. I’m not saying we’re going to back to see the crazy amount of pressure we saw from Underwood early, but I do think that Illinois is going to try to get out in the open court with those athletes, pressure you. I wouldn’t be surprised if they press. They’re going to look so much different this year in the Big Ten.”

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO