Indiana Football Wakes Up in Second Half to Defeat Idaho 35-22
Indiana faced a 10-0 halftime deficit at home against Idaho, but used a 23-point third quarter to defeat the Vandals 35-22. “We just can’t wait until halftime to start playing football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said.
Wisconsin basketball: Full 2022-2023 schedule released
A look at the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball schedule for this upcoming season.
Oregon St. rallies to stun Fresno St. on final play
Jack Colletto ran two yards for a touchdown as time expired to give visiting Oregon State a 35-32 victory against
Stukenholtz: This Is How It Ends for Scott Frost
If the money's there - and it is - then Trev Alberts should not wait until Oct. 1. After the loss to Georgia Southern, it's time for the coach to go.
Daily Digest | Hummel high on Illini; Five takeaways from Illini MBB schedule
“And I think Illinois is going to look totally different this year. Last year, so much of it was pound it into Kofi Cockburn. I’m not saying we’re going to back to see the crazy amount of pressure we saw from Underwood early, but I do think that Illinois is going to try to get out in the open court with those athletes, pressure you. I wouldn’t be surprised if they press. They’re going to look so much different this year in the Big Ten.”
Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match shatters NCAA attendance record
An in-state rivalry match between the Nebraska Huskers and the Creighton Bluejays drew the largest crowd for a regular-season volleyball match in NCAA history. On Sept. 7, an announced attendance of 15,797 watched No. 2 Nebraska defeat No. 17 Creighton in five sets at CHI Health Center. The Huskers improved...
