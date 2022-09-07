Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesborotn.gov
Outdoor Tai Chi at Patterson Park Community Center
Meet our two new yoga instructors and experience the benefits of yoga:. This event is open to everyone age 15 and up, whether you are a beginner or are a current yoga student. Discover and experience the benefits of yoga!. What to bring:. Your own yoga mat or a large...
murfreesborotn.gov
Aristocats KIDS Performance - Homeschool Show
Join us as our Perform Murfreesboro Homeschool group performs the Disney classic, Aristocats KIDS! For all ages.
murfreesborotn.gov
PM Indoor Pickleball at McFadden Community Center
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
murfreesborotn.gov
Sunday Line Dance
Join us for line dance lessons on Sunday afternoons. Beginner and intermediate dancers will learn dance steps to fun country songs with your instructor, Janet Morgan. Limit 18 Room 204.
Comments / 0