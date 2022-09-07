ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesborotn.gov

Outdoor Tai Chi at Patterson Park Community Center

Meet our two new yoga instructors and experience the benefits of yoga:. This event is open to everyone age 15 and up, whether you are a beginner or are a current yoga student. Discover and experience the benefits of yoga!. What to bring:. Your own yoga mat or a large...
murfreesborotn.gov

PM Indoor Pickleball at McFadden Community Center

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
murfreesborotn.gov

Sunday Line Dance

Join us for line dance lessons on Sunday afternoons. Beginner and intermediate dancers will learn dance steps to fun country songs with your instructor, Janet Morgan. Limit 18 Room 204.
