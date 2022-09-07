Read full article on original website
KMOV
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019. Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors. “I’ve played soccer since I...
ehstigertimesonline.com
Tigers Take Back The Lead to Win Their First Home Game
The Edwardsville Tigers shut out Highland in their first home game of the season, winning 31-28. Last Friday marked the second game of the Edwardsville Tigers football season, and the first home game. The players stepped back on the field to play the Highland Bulldogs in what would end up being a close game.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Chance of rain and storms over the weekend
There is a chance of rain and storms in the St. Louis area this week. Temperatures rise starting Monday.
bassmaster.com
High hopes for high water
Calculating ebb and flow — specifically, where and when fish will feed — dominates the tournament angler’s thoughts when competing on a tidal fishery. Everyone has their favorite stage and that’s typically defined by location. Some spots favor the falling water, while others excel during incoming cycles.
advantagenews.com
Public invited to Viking River Cruises port call
The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
ALTON, Ill. — What is more terrifying than a flying dragon, with a human face, that lifts people off the ground and takes them back to its nest?. This is what was drawn on the bluffs high above the Mississippi. How the image first got there is still a mystery but the legend of the mural has been passed down for hundreds of years.
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
Fall Foliage Prediction Map: See when the leaves change
This year's forecast for fall colors is looking good with a nice long season.
KMOV
Taste of St. Louis returns downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.
Illinois Business Journal
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17. Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday. Updated: 6 hours...
Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent. The...
Bye bye, Bread Co. | St. Louis-based café chain announces Panera rebrand for some locations
ST. LOUIS — Just like provel cheese, toasted ravioli, thin-crust pizza and gooey butter cake, referring to Panera Bread cafes as "Bread Co." is a hill that many St. Louisans would die on. But those living outside city and county limits might soon be forced to change their ways.
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
