ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlyle, IL

Comments / 0

Related
ehstigertimesonline.com

Tigers Take Back The Lead to Win Their First Home Game

The Edwardsville Tigers shut out Highland in their first home game of the season, winning 31-28. Last Friday marked the second game of the Edwardsville Tigers football season, and the first home game. The players stepped back on the field to play the Highland Bulldogs in what would end up being a close game.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Carlyle, IL
Carlyle, IL
Sports
bassmaster.com

High hopes for high water

Calculating ebb and flow — specifically, where and when fish will feed — dominates the tournament angler’s thoughts when competing on a tidal fishery. Everyone has their favorite stage and that’s typically defined by location. Some spots favor the falling water, while others excel during incoming cycles.
BENTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Public invited to Viking River Cruises port call

The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries

ALTON, Ill. — What is more terrifying than a flying dragon, with a human face, that lifts people off the ground and takes them back to its nest?. This is what was drawn on the bluffs high above the Mississippi. How the image first got there is still a mystery but the legend of the mural has been passed down for hundreds of years.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Bud
KFVS12

M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KMOV

Taste of St. Louis returns downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Taste of St. Louis is expected to make its return on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. This three-day event will have over 30 restaurants showcase their signature dishes at Ballpark Village. They will also have live music performed by the Eli Young Band, Ozomatli, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2Now

When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy