Under New Management – September 12, 2022 City Council Agenda. It may not be Buckingham or Balmoral Castle, but the virtual crown has now officially changed heads as Yi-An Huang takes over as Cambridge City Manager. Our new City Clerk Diane LeBlanc and her staff are also exhibiting some royally good initiative in catching up on the backlog of City Council minutes – and hopefully soon some of the dozens of missing City Council committee reports from the last several years – even if only brief reports to complete the record. I also like the brevity of this week’s committee reports that give just the basic actions with references to videos that are all available on the City website.

