Another historic seizure

As part of the ongoing investigations over the past several months, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has again seized an historical amount of drugs. This past Friday, September 2, investigators served a search warrant at 158 Northridge Lane, Candor, and located 26 pounds of methamphetamine, over 15 pounds of cocaine, two firearms and nearly $17,000 in U.S. currency. Seizures of these amounts are a direct result of years of hard work by detectives who have been collaborating with local, state and federal agencies.
Broadband grant awarded

Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced last week the awarding of long anticipated broadband grants to expand internet across 69 counties. The total amount awarded is $206 million, with the funds actually going to the companies doing the expansion. For Montgomery County that company is Connect Holding, formerly CenturyLink. This...
