As part of the ongoing investigations over the past several months, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has again seized an historical amount of drugs. This past Friday, September 2, investigators served a search warrant at 158 Northridge Lane, Candor, and located 26 pounds of methamphetamine, over 15 pounds of cocaine, two firearms and nearly $17,000 in U.S. currency. Seizures of these amounts are a direct result of years of hard work by detectives who have been collaborating with local, state and federal agencies.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO