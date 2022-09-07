Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Karel & David Crawford: Malicious rhetoric about MacFazden for sheriff untrue
Mike MacFadzen for Belknap County sheriff, why should you vote for him? In the past few months, you have been reading many letters to the editor for and against Mike.
laconiadailysun.com
Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu
A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
laconiadailysun.com
Richard Grenier: Whatever happened to the old Sheriff Bill Wright?
I have been blessed with three closely related careers. Thirty-three years with the Belknap County Department of Corrections, retiring as superintendent; 18 years with the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group as a negotiator; and currently in my 46th year as a part-time deputy sheriff with the Belknap County Sheriff's Department. I have proudly served seven elected high sheriffs in that time.
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
laconiadailysun.com
Audriana Martinez: Too many children at the Weirs is ruining Motorcycle Week
I’ve lived in Laconia for 18 years and I would like to express my personal opinion. When my family and I first moved here, I was 10 years old. During Bike Week, my older brother (11 turning 12 at the time) and I were not allowed anywhere near the Weirs, not even during daylight hours.
laconiadailysun.com
Northfield police chief appointee withdraws application
NORTHFIELD — Residents who turned out to protest the hiring of a retired Florida police officer to serve as the town’s next police chief still made their feelings known after learning that the candidate had withdrawn his acceptance of the position. Gary Boyer, who said he withdrew his...
laconiadailysun.com
City Council to vote Monday on Garfield Street goats
LACONIA — The Laconia City Council is poised to reject a family’s request that they be able to keep their two pet goats. The matter hits at a crux of how local government regulations impact citizens, especially when it comes to zoning. It asks officials where the line is between making an exception for one case and setting a precedent for future ones — and if such a distinction exists.
NHPR
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
laconiadailysun.com
Fred V. Bailey Jr.
MEREDITH — Fred Varnum Bailey Jr. passed in peace on July 18, 2022, at Golden View nursing home in Meredith, where he was living peacefully for the past couple years. He is survived by his three children and two sons-in-law, Kim and Mike, Amy and Keith, and Sean, and four grandchildren, Matthew, Katelyn, Madison and Connor.
laconiadailysun.com
James W. Hazelton, 72
MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda Paddock, 72
FRANKLIN — Linda McLaren Paddock, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, following a period of declining health. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mark Paddock. Linda was born on March 7, 1950, in Concord. She grew up in Loudon. Linda graduated Concord High School...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
WMUR.com
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. "The state's made bail...
laconiadailysun.com
Allyn N. Hodge, 79
LACONIA — Allyn N. Hodge, 79, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with his wife, Eileen, by his side after a brief courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 12, 1943, in Wolfeboro, to Eugene and Myrtle Hodge.
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
