Why Did Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Split After ‘The Bachelorette’? Inside Cheating Rumors

Not quite paradise? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco hit it off from night one during season 19, but a lot of drama has transpired between them since then. Keep reading to see what happens between them.

Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Still Together?

Tino, 28, proposes to Rachel , 26, during the season finale after receiving her final rose , according to Reality Steve. However, their whirlwind romance appears to be short-lived because they have since split .

Why Did Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Split?

Rachel reportedly told Tino after the finale in Mexico that when she relocates to Los Angeles from her current residence in Florida, she wanted to give the engagement ring back to ABC and just "date."

Tino was not on the same page as Rachel wanting to take a step back in their relationship and this led to tension between them, including bouts of not speaking to each other. During this interim of awkwardness, Tino kissed another woman.

"I messed up, and I kissed another girl,” the general contractor told Rachel during a weekend together after filming. “The second I did, I knew I belonged with you, and this was the tiniest thing ever, so I just tried to … get past it."

When Rachel continued to press him for details, Tino then pulled out a notebook containing "reasons" why their relationship had been fractured and appeared to put most of the blame on the leading lady. The pilot broke up with her fiancé and acknowledged that she would not be able to get past his transgressions.

It wasn’t completely smooth sailing for Tino and Rachel during the season, either. Cracks in their relationship started to show during hometown dates where it was clear that the contractor’s family was not on board with their quickie romance or the idea that they would be getting engaged after just a few weeks of knowing each other.

Tino then said he found it “mind-boggling” that Rachel still wanted to explore things with her other two finalists , Aven Jones and Zach Shallcross , during fantasy suite dates .

“I certainly don’t need to sleep with anybody else,” the California native said during a private interview.

Once he finally got to spend time with Rachel, he aired his grievances about the experience. “Every second I have to wait to get more time with you is like nails on a chalkboard for me,” he told the leading lady about the “challenging” format of their courtship.

When Rachel said she wanted to shift gears to talk about their rocky hometown date and not receiving his family’s approval, Tino seemed to have a lot of nervous energy and couldn’t fully answer her questions. However, the date ended with the two exchanging I love you’s.

Did Tino Franco Cheat on Rachel Recchia?

Rachel and Tino came face-to-face during After the Final Rose , where he was apologetic toward his ex. “You were amazing, and you didn’t deserve what I did,” Tino told Rachel, adding that his “mistake was not [her] fault.”

It does not appear that these two will reconcile, and Rachel admitted Tino "broke [her] heart."