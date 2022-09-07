ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

WCSO: Arson possible cause for apartment fire that displaced 26 people

An apartment fire that happened in Bristol, Virginia Sunday night is being investigated as possible arson. According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the structure on Wilson Haus Road was declared a total loss after the fire spread to numerous units throughout the building. Officials say 26 individuals...
BRISTOL, VA
Police: Man threatening victims at Limestone home with rifle charged with aggravated assault

A Limestone, Tennessee man is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault following an incident Friday night. A report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office said Dakota Milhorn, 27, threatened to kill the victims with a rifle while they were taking items out of his home. That gun was later recovered during the investigation.
LIMESTONE, TN

