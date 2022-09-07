ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Comments / 0

Related
carbondaletimes.com

Carbondale youth wins scholarship for organists

The Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists has announced the 2022 recipients of its Scholarship Award: Chet Hemstreet of Carbondale, Mary Curtis of Worden and Owen Cody of Paducah, Ky. These three youth were chosen from applicants who live in the three-state area of western Kentucky, southern...
CARBONDALE, IL
carbondaletimes.com

New SIC scholarship honors Richard Edward Dunk Jr.

Southeastern Illinois College has announced the first recipient of the Richard Edward Dunk Jr. Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is being awarded to a diesel or welding student who exhibits academic excellence and responsibility. The first recipient is Dorothy Clucas of Harrisburg. Clucas, originally from DeKalb, Illinois, is in her second...
HARRISBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Du Quoin, IL
City
Harrisburg, IL
Harrisburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Du Quoin, IL
Education
carbondaletimes.com

State treasurer Frerichs makes swing through southern Illinois

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited the area this week to highlight programs that allow workers to save for their own retirement and help small nonprofit groups provide services to disadvantaged people. In Marion, Frerichs was joined by former Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon during a visit to the Boys and...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents

Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Indians#Bulldog
104.1 WIKY

Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found

The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water

BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
HURST, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Burris
carbondaletimes.com

Harrisburg Kiwanis Club hears updates on park district facilities

The Harrisburg Kiwanis Club met Aug. 24 at Morello's Restaurant. Blake Emery, executive director of Harrisburg Township Park District, was guest speaker. Emery updated the club on changes, improvements and events taking place at the park facilities. He said one of the top priorities is updating all park facilities to...
HARRISBURG, IL
14news.com

Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police officials investigated a crash Monday night that they say left one of their troopers injured. According to a press release, that happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-64 in Wayne County. Officials say an ISP trooper was on the side of the road assisting...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wrul.com

Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting

Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Objectors' petition filed against Williamson Co. State's Attorney

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect of Williamson County has filed an objector’s petition challenging the eligibility of Democrat State’s Attorney candidate Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale. Cascio-Hale is the acting State's Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti this year. Chairman Jeff Diederich...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged with burglary of two Carbondale businesses

CARBONDALE, IL — A woman has been arrested after police say she burglarized two businesses in Carbondale, Illinois. The woman, 26-year-old Antonia G. Turby of Carbondale, is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on Aug. 24 and another business in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy