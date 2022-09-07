Read full article on original website
carbondaletimes.com
Marion football-Week 2 Wildcats handle Jerseyville 48-22, stay undefeated
After shutting out Herrin last week the Marion defense came within 54 seconds of doing it again at Jerseyville, leading the Wildcats to a 48-22 win and a 2-0 record to start the season. "We had a lot of improvement and with the next several weeks we better keep getting...
wsiu.org
Bruce Weber will be back in southern Illinois to highlight Saluki Tipoff Dinner
Saluki Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bruce Weber will highlight the Saluki Tip-Off Dinner next month at Kokopelli Golf Club. During his five seasons at SIU, Weber’s teams compiled a 103-54 record, advanced to two NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance, plus an NIT appearance. The Salukis beat...
carbondaletimes.com
Carbondale youth wins scholarship for organists
The Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists has announced the 2022 recipients of its Scholarship Award: Chet Hemstreet of Carbondale, Mary Curtis of Worden and Owen Cody of Paducah, Ky. These three youth were chosen from applicants who live in the three-state area of western Kentucky, southern...
carbondaletimes.com
New SIC scholarship honors Richard Edward Dunk Jr.
Southeastern Illinois College has announced the first recipient of the Richard Edward Dunk Jr. Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is being awarded to a diesel or welding student who exhibits academic excellence and responsibility. The first recipient is Dorothy Clucas of Harrisburg. Clucas, originally from DeKalb, Illinois, is in her second...
carbondaletimes.com
State treasurer Frerichs makes swing through southern Illinois
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited the area this week to highlight programs that allow workers to save for their own retirement and help small nonprofit groups provide services to disadvantaged people. In Marion, Frerichs was joined by former Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon during a visit to the Boys and...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days will be held at a different location this year. The event is normally held on the the John A. Logan College campus, but because of a construction project, it has been moved to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
wfcnnews.com
Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water
BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
carbondaletimes.com
Harrisburg Kiwanis Club hears updates on park district facilities
The Harrisburg Kiwanis Club met Aug. 24 at Morello's Restaurant. Blake Emery, executive director of Harrisburg Township Park District, was guest speaker. Emery updated the club on changes, improvements and events taking place at the park facilities. He said one of the top priorities is updating all park facilities to...
14news.com
Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police officials investigated a crash Monday night that they say left one of their troopers injured. According to a press release, that happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-64 in Wayne County. Officials say an ISP trooper was on the side of the road assisting...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
wfcnnews.com
Objectors' petition filed against Williamson Co. State's Attorney
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect of Williamson County has filed an objector’s petition challenging the eligibility of Democrat State’s Attorney candidate Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale. Cascio-Hale is the acting State's Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti this year. Chairman Jeff Diederich...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with burglary of two Carbondale businesses
CARBONDALE, IL — A woman has been arrested after police say she burglarized two businesses in Carbondale, Illinois. The woman, 26-year-old Antonia G. Turby of Carbondale, is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on Aug. 24 and another business in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
