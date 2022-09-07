Read full article on original website
A Cougar Hears the Call: An Older Woman’s Dilemma
An older woman – the “cougar” – finds herself attracted to a much younger man. He is the contractor working on her house, no less. See what Amy Dickinson of Ask Amy advises. Dear Amy:. I’m a senior woman, divorced for more than half my life....
Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’
A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
Dating and Turning the Show Off
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Opinion: Stop Changing Yourself For Someone Else's Love
Recently my husband's Mom was making breakfast during one of her visits and going on a humorous rant about the toxic relationships several of her friends had cultivated. “Why do people get so hung up on why someone doesn’t love them? You are who you are and people need to accept that not everyone isn’t going to like you.”
A Guide to Becoming More Confident in Job Interviews (and in Life)
One of the most common pieces of advice given to jobseekers is to “be more confident.” But what does that really mean? And how can you do it? The truth is, confidence is something that you have to work on every day. It’s a muscle that you have to build up over time. However, there are some things that you can do to help build your confidence and make yourself more comfortable in job interviews — and in life.
Dating and Boredom
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is constantly bored. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly bored? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
A Guide to Talking to Families About Wedding Budgets
With all the excitement around a wedding, it can be difficult to discuss the less glamorous aspects, like finances. (Who wants to talk about money when there are dresses to try on, flowers to pick out, and venues to explore?) But the reality is that weddings—and the events surrounding them like rehearsal dinners and brunches—cost money, and every couple has to decide on and stick to a budget. While some couples pay for everything themselves and only have to discuss the topic internally, others get financial help from one or both sets of parents.
A weekend date and unspoken expectations: This college experience shouldn't be typical
An invitation to a fraternity weekend is exclusive. He typically pays for his date's trip, creating a dynamic where she feels like she 'owes' him.
Dating and Sleep Whistling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep. So, what do you do if your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Dating and Grocery Grabbing
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner grabs things off the shelf at the grocery store even if they are not on your list. So, what do you do if you have an issue that your partner grabs items that aren't on your list at the grocery store? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may not be the same for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
