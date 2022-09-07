In Ventura, outdoor play is what we do. You should join in. The Ventura Botanical Gardens are right behind City Hall, and there is plenty of free parking. A lovely display of stunning plants is rivaled by a high-in-the-hills panoramic ocean view. The Gardens are closed on Monday, and there is no entry fee on Fridays. The rest of the week they are open from 9 am to 5 pm, and the entry fee is $7 for non-members. GRC organizers, the Botanical Gardens has kindly offered free tours for your groups. Tours can be set up based on the availability of docents. All docent-led tours are free as long as they have been scheduled in advance. The Gardens folks will need to know how many people are in your group, the date and time you would like, and how long a tour you would like. They would also like to know if you would like a Botanical Tour or a General Overview Tour. Please email info@venturabotanicalgardens.com to arrange your tour. You won’t be sorry! Also, individual GRC members, if you go to the Gardens on Tuesday between 1 pm and 3 pm, they will discount the admission fee from $7 to $5. And Fridays are always free!

VENTURA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO