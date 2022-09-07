ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

In Ventura, outdoor play is what we do. You should join in. The Ventura Botanical Gardens are right behind City Hall, and there is plenty of free parking. A lovely display of stunning plants is rivaled by a high-in-the-hills panoramic ocean view. The Gardens are closed on Monday, and there is no entry fee on Fridays. The rest of the week they are open from 9 am to 5 pm, and the entry fee is $7 for non-members. GRC organizers, the Botanical Gardens has kindly offered free tours for your groups. Tours can be set up based on the availability of docents. All docent-led tours are free as long as they have been scheduled in advance. The Gardens folks will need to know how many people are in your group, the date and time you would like, and how long a tour you would like. They would also like to know if you would like a Botanical Tour or a General Overview Tour. Please email info@venturabotanicalgardens.com to arrange your tour. You won’t be sorry! Also, individual GRC members, if you go to the Gardens on Tuesday between 1 pm and 3 pm, they will discount the admission fee from $7 to $5. And Fridays are always free!
Twelve Atypical Tacos: Welcome to Ventura's Avenue Taco Week

With all due humility, there may be no finer place to grab a taco than Ventura Avenue. And for four delicious – and rarefied – days, the second Avenue Taco Week (Sept 15th through the 18th) offers you the chance to explore some of the best Mexican food you’ve never had.
Happenings: Sept. 8-15, 2022

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY/BIBLIOTECO MÓVIL DEL CONDADO DE VENTURA | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children’s storytime! The Ventura County Mobile Library is coming to Harmon Canyon Preserve on the first Thursday of every month, starting Sept. 8. Meet at the trailhead at 10:30 a.m. for children’s storytime. You can also check out a book to read under Harmon’s oaks, get a library card, pick up book holds, and check out and return items. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
Montecito residents win countywide contest recognizing water-efficient gardens

After four years of rebuilding and redoing the landscaping of their once-destroyed home, the Keatings were announced the winners of the countywide 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest for their water-efficient garden filled with beautiful native plants. The post Montecito residents win countywide contest recognizing water-efficient gardens appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Friday is the last day of the heat before Kay brings weekend rain

The heat is with us for one last day Friday. The coast will again be in the 80s to low 90s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. A warm overnight will follow above average highs. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 pm for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast. More excessive heat warnings will pick up at 10:00 am Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm as well. A heat advisory also expires at 8:00 am, covering the South Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and interior of SLO County.
Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
13: The Musical at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

The kids are more than alright, and they are lighting up the night in 13: The Musical, onstage through Sept. 18 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Director Barry Pearl helms the show, produced by Panic! Productions, and does a wonderful job of giving every cast member a chance to shine. 13: The Musical, written by Dan Eilish and Robert Horn, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, feels like a classic 1980s John Hughes movie with singing and dancing mixed in. It is populated with antiheroes and antagonists who will be familiar to anyone who ever went to middle school.
